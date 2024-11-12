https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/russia-venezuela-trade-growth-result-of-understanding-2-economies-integration---maduro-1120860795.html

Russia-Venezuela Trade Growth Result of Understanding, 2 Economies' Integration - Maduro

Russia and Venezuela have reached a mature understanding and understand the potential of each other, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday, adding that the 453% two-year growth in bilateral trade is a result of the integration of the two economies and of the work of the two governments.

"This is the result of the work done. Between the two governments as well as on the integration of the economies... The Russian economy replaces imports from Western countries, and it has a number of needs to replace what has been coming in from countries that... imposed sanctions. Now Venezuela can satisfy those needs," Maduro told the Maduro+ program. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has said that exports from Venezuela to Russia have grown by 453% since 2022. Among the exported goods, Rodriguez mentioned cocoa, coffee, avocado, cane sugar, and vegetables. Russian exports to Venezuela have grown by 34% over the same period, mainly thanks to exports of fertilizers, soy oil, wheat, peas, potassium chloride, and vaccines. The recent session of the bilateral commission chaired by Rodriguez and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko was "one of the most effective from the operational perspective," the president said.

