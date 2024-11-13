https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/sputniks-fact-check-is-trumps-white-house-chief-of-staff-a-big-pharma-lobbyist-1120878534.html

Sputnik's Fact-Check: Is Trump's White House Chief of Staff a Big Pharma Lobbyist?

GOP strategist Susi Wiles, who was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump for the position of White House chief of staff, came under criticism on X for being "a Big Pharma lobbyist" promoting Bill Gates’ Gavi, Gilead, and Pfizer, to name just a few.

Roger Stone, a long-time Trump ally and Republican political operative, rushed to shred the claims on X: "Susan Wiles has never worked for or represented any pharmaceutical company." Do the accusations have merit? Prior to working for Mercury, she had been employed by lobbying company Ballard Partners. According to lobbying disclosure reports, her clients were: Still, there are no Big Pharma companies or their subsidiaries in the list of her lobbying efforts between 2017 and now.

