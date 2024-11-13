https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/why-will-us-call-the-shots-in-possible-ukrainian-presidential-elections-1120876365.html

Why Will US Call the Shots in Possible Ukrainian Presidential Elections?

Why Will US Call the Shots in Possible Ukrainian Presidential Elections?

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service earlier said that Washington is considering holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine in 2025 amid ongoing hostilities with Moscow.

2024-11-13T13:56+0000

2024-11-13T13:56+0000

2024-11-13T14:31+0000

analysis

ukraine

us

elections

volodymyr zelensky

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105211/52/1052115228_0:56:2965:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_b6d8983888c04339caeebaca5ad216e0.jpg

The likelihood of Ukrainians going to the polls this spring is quite high, as the incoming US administration may have its own agenda regarding the matter, Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and expert on the Other Ukraine movement, tells Sputnik while discussing The Economist’s report suggesting that Ukraine's elections could take place as early as May 25.The new US administration is frustrated with Volodymyr Zelensky, and Donald Trump can remember the times when the former ignored the 45th president’s request for assistance relating to information about the Biden family’s activities in Ukraine, according to Dudchak.As for the results, they will most likely be known beforehand if the elections are held under Western control, he argues. "They [the West] will know perfectly well who will be the next Ukrainian president, because in these conditions achieving the desired result is no problem at all," the expert says, adding that Zelensky will not play a role in the process.The latter regularly slams the Zelensky regime, appealing to ordinary people to remember how "wonderfully" he ruled the country, Dudhcak concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/us-working-to-replace-zelensky-with-less-corrupt-figure--russias-svr-1119749272.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

possible presidential and parliamentary elections in ukraine, ukraine's elections, he new trump team, the next ukrainian president,british special services, the zelensky regime