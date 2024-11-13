https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/why-will-us-call-the-shots-in-possible-ukrainian-presidential-elections-1120876365.html
Why Will US Call the Shots in Possible Ukrainian Presidential Elections?
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service earlier said that Washington is considering holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine in 2025 amid ongoing hostilities with Moscow.
The likelihood of Ukrainians going to the polls this spring is quite high, as the incoming US administration may have its own agenda regarding the matter, Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and expert on the Other Ukraine movement, tells Sputnik while discussing The Economist’s report suggesting that Ukraine's elections could take place as early as May 25.The new US administration is frustrated with Volodymyr Zelensky, and Donald Trump can remember the times when the former ignored the 45th president’s request for assistance relating to information about the Biden family’s activities in Ukraine, according to Dudchak.As for the results, they will most likely be known beforehand if the elections are held under Western control, he argues. "They [the West] will know perfectly well who will be the next Ukrainian president, because in these conditions achieving the desired result is no problem at all," the expert says, adding that Zelensky will not play a role in the process.The latter regularly slams the Zelensky regime, appealing to ordinary people to remember how "wonderfully" he ruled the country, Dudhcak concludes.
Why Will US Call the Shots in Possible Ukrainian Presidential Elections?
The likelihood of Ukrainians going to the polls this spring is quite high, as the incoming US administration
may have its own agenda regarding the matter, Alexander Dudchak
, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and expert on the Other Ukraine movement, tells Sputnik while discussing The Economist’s
report suggesting that Ukraine's elections could take place as early as May 25.
The new US administration is frustrated with Volodymyr Zelensky, and Donald Trump can remember the times when the former ignored the 45th president’s request for assistance relating to information about the Biden family’s activities
in Ukraine, according to Dudchak.
:They [the new Trump team] will probably try to establish their own power in Ukraine, because the current top of the Ukrainian colonial administration is, after all, client of the British special services. Not everything is so rosy in relations between Britons and Americans as there are certain contradictions, a situation Trump may want to change," the expert points out.
As for the results, they will most likely be known beforehand if the elections are held under Western control, he argues. "They [the West] will know perfectly well who will be the next Ukrainian president, because in these conditions achieving the desired result is no problem at all," the expert says, adding that Zelensky will not play a role in the process.
When it comes to presidential candidates, they "have been on everyone’s lips" and any new names are unlikely, the Institute of CIS Countries expert says, citing former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, ex-Parliamentary Speaker Dmitry Razumkov and ex-President Petro Poroshenko.
The latter regularly slams the Zelensky regime, appealing to ordinary people to remember how "wonderfully" he ruled the country, Dudhcak concludes.