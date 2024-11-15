International
US President-elect Trump Meets With First Foreign Leader, Argentina's President Milei
US President-elect Trump Meets With First Foreign Leader, Argentina's President Milei
US President-elect Donald Trump met with Argentine President Javier Milei on Thursday, according to a post by the South American leader's press secretary Manuel Adorni on social media.
The meeting took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Adorni posted a photo on X in which, from left to right, Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, businessman Elon Musk, Milei, Trump, and Milei's sister Karina pose. Musk, who has recently been playing the role of an informal but very close adviser to Trump, is holding a little girl in his arms. Milei thus became the first foreign leader to meet with the US president-elect. AP reported citing sources that the meeting went well, adding that Milei also met with investors. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017–2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump. The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be certified by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.
US President-elect Trump Meets With First Foreign Leader, Argentina's President Milei

05:40 GMT 15.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump met with Argentine President Javier Milei on Thursday, according to a post by the South American leader's press secretary Manuel Adorni on social media.
The meeting took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Adorni posted a photo on X in which, from left to right, Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, businessman Elon Musk, Milei, Trump, and Milei's sister Karina pose. Musk, who has recently been playing the role of an informal but very close adviser to Trump, is holding a little girl in his arms.
Milei thus became the first foreign leader to meet with the US president-elect.
AP reported citing sources that the meeting went well, adding that Milei also met with investors.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017–2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump.
Americas
Trump Raises Possibility of Third Presidential Term
13 November, 18:43 GMT
Americas
Trump Raises Possibility of Third Presidential Term
13 November, 18:43 GMT
The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be certified by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.
