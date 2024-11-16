https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/pentagon-spends-187-mln-on-audit-fails-seventh-year-in-a-row-1120903399.html

Pentagon Spends $187 Mln on Audit, Fails Seventh Year in a Row

This year’s financial review, carried out by the DoD’s Office of the Inspector General and an independent accounting firm, employed some 1,700 auditors and cost $187 million – slightly more than the entire 2024 defense budget of the West African nation of Mauritania.

The US Department of Defense has failed its seventh consecutive audit, with more than half of its departments unable to provide auditors with sufficient data to accurately evaluate the status of hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of assets under the Pentagon’s domain.DoD comptroller and Chief Financial Officer Michael McCord – appointed by President Obama in 2014, and under whom the Pentagon failed every one of its independent audits since they began in 2017, assured in a statement that the Pentagon had “turned a corner in its understanding of the depth and breadth of its challenges” and promises to do better in the future.The Pentagon expects to receive a passing grade by 2028, as required in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (the annual must-pass Congressional legislation approving the defense budget).Agencies that passed included the DoD’s Defense Commissary Agency (responsible for food supplies to servicemen and their families), the Defense Financial and Accounting Service (which oversees payments to servicemembers, employees, vendors and contractors), and the Defense Health Agency (supplying an ensuring the readiness of military medical commands).The Defense Information Systems Agency, which provides IT and communications support to the services, the Military Retirement Fund, the National Reconnaissance Office (responsible for the operation of space and ground-based intelligence collection systems worldwide), the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works agency and the Defense Contract Audit Agency (responsible for contract audits and related financial advisory services) also passed.The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, mentioned in a series of damning intelligence briefings by Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops on US illicit military biological activities in Ukraine and across the globe, also got a passing grade.McCord defended the results at a press conference on Friday. “This was not a surprise and I know that on the surface it doesn’t sound like we are making progress,” he said. “I do not say we failed, as I said, we have about half clean opinions. We have half that our not clean opinions. So if someone had a report card that is half good and half not good, I don’t know that you call the student or the report card a failure,” he said. Passing an audit by the 2028 deadline is “achievable,” he said.Also this week, the DoD Inspector General’s Office calculated that Congress has now appropriated nearly $183 billion in assistance to Ukraine since February 2022, including $131.36 billion for security-related assistance and activities, and $43.84 billion for ‘governance and development’.Audit IssuesThe Department of Defense carried out its first independent audit in 2017, and has been legally mandated to do so since 2018. It has never passed, and is the only Cabinet-level department of the federal government never to do so.In September, the Government Accountability Office – the congressional budget watchdog whose responsibilities include outlining shortfalls related to Pentagon outlays, urged the defense secretary in a report to press the Pentagon’s comptroller to collect and share more information and operational results with the public.Last week, President-Elect Trump tapped tech billionaire Elon Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy to run a new ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ advisory, which promises to slash waste and largesse in government spending. But with Trump promising to continue the US military buildup, it’s unclear whether DOGE will have any authority on defense-related spending.The problems at the Pentagon in accounting for taxpayer money aren’t new. On September 10, 2001, a day before the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Washington, DC and Pennsylvania, then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced that the Pentagon could not “track” some $2.3 trillion in transactions. This echoed a February 2000 report by the DoD Office of the Inspector General that “$2.3 trillion was not supported by adequate audit trails or sufficient evidence to determine their validity, $2 trillion was not reviewed because of time constraints, and $2.6 trillion were supported.”

