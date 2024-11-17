https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/russia-hits-ukrainian-military-airfields-energy-facilities---mod-1120909196.html
Russia Hits Ukrainian Military Airfields, Energy Facilities - MoD
The Russian armed forces have attacked Ukrainian military airfields, as well as gas production and energy facilities used by military enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops and artillery … hit the infrastructure of military airfields, gas production facilities, energy facilities used for the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as enemy manpower and military equipment in 144 areas," the ministry said in a statement. Russia also targeted Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure and military facilities with "massive strike," the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 470 Ukrainian servicepeople and repelled six counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The ministry also said that Ukraine had lost about 345 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, adding that Russian troops had repelled nine counterattacks. Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian troops and destroyed one tank and three ammunition depots, while Kiev also lost around 140 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Vostok, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have attacked Ukrainian military airfields, as well as gas production and energy facilities used by military enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops and artillery … hit the infrastructure of military airfields, gas production facilities, energy facilities used for the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as enemy manpower and military equipment in 144 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia also targeted Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure
and military facilities with "massive strike," the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 470 Ukrainian servicepeople and repelled six counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The enemy's casualties have amounted to more than 470; one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, two US-made M113 armored fighting vehicles, one Kozak armored combat vehicle, four pickups, one Poland-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery weapon, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and one 100-mm Rapira antitank cannon have been destroyed. A total of two ammunition depots have also been destroyed," the statement read.
The ministry also said that Ukraine had lost about 345 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, adding that Russian troops had repelled nine counterattacks. Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian troops and destroyed one tank and three ammunition depots, while Kiev also lost around 140 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Vostok, the statement added.