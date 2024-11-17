https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/russia-hits-ukrainian-military-airfields-energy-facilities---mod-1120909196.html

Russia Hits Ukrainian Military Airfields, Energy Facilities - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have attacked Ukrainian military airfields, as well as gas production and energy facilities used by military enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops and artillery … hit the infrastructure of military airfields, gas production facilities, energy facilities used for the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as enemy manpower and military equipment in 144 areas," the ministry said in a statement. Russia also targeted Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure and military facilities with "massive strike," the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 470 Ukrainian servicepeople and repelled six counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The ministry also said that Ukraine had lost about 345 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, adding that Russian troops had repelled nine counterattacks. Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian troops and destroyed one tank and three ammunition depots, while Kiev also lost around 140 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Vostok, the statement added.

