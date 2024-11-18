https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/rising-gas-prices-to-curb-europes-economic-growth-in-2025--energy-expert-1120922227.html

Rising Gas Prices to Curb Europe's Economic Growth in 2025 – Energy Expert

Rising Gas Prices to Curb Europe's Economic Growth in 2025 – Energy Expert

Sputnik International

Gas prices have exceeded $500 per thousand cubic meters in Europe, with European gas futures reaching around €46 ($48.6) per MWh as Russia suspended fuel deliveries to Austria's OMV.

2024-11-18T18:50+0000

2024-11-18T18:50+0000

2024-11-18T18:50+0000

analysis

europe

business

dr mamdouh salameh

russia

ukraine

austria

european union (eu)

omv

liquefied natural gas (lng)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103376/97/1033769764_0:419:3049:2134_1920x0_80_0_0_fe71f911830ae801d89c045a7ae586d4.jpg

"The gas dynamics in 2025 will be influenced by a tighter gas market as a result of rising global demand, particularly from China and the Asia-Pacific region, Trump’s tariffs and EU boycotting Russian gas and also a cold winter," Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert, tells Sputnik. Salameh projects that European consumers will see a price rise of 3%-5% from €37-€38 ($39-$40) per megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2025. Gas prices have been on the rise since July, according to Bloomberg. The upward trend was facilitated by chilly weather and plummeting wind generation this year. Ukraine is about to stop the transit of Russia's gas through its territory by the end of the year, which could affect several European states including Austria and Slovakia. For its part, Hungary has already secured Russian gas supplies through the Turkish Stream pipeline. "There is another major factor, namely the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyden talking about total banning of both Russian piped gas and LNG,” continues the pundit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/russia-halts-gas-deliveries-to-austria-how-will-this-affect-nations-economy-1120906327.html

russia

ukraine

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

austria, omv, russia suspended gas supplies to austria, gazprom, energy prices in eu, european energy crisis, russian natural gas, ursula von der leyen to ban russian gas, russian lng, donald trump's tariffs to affect europe's economy, china's economic development will send gas prices up