Moscow Hosts Preparatory Meeting for St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2025

A meeting of the Organizing Committee for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025 was held in Moscow, chaired by Maxim Oreshkin, deputy chief of staff of the Russian Presidential Administration and chair of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.

“The forum encompasses key areas including technology, education, logistics, trade, investment, and finance. The participation of international organizations such as BRICS, SCO, and EAEU is particularly significant. Their presence facilitates effective partnerships, deepens economic cooperation, and helps formulate joint strategies to overcome global challenges and achieve sustainable development,” Oreshkin emphasized.Anton Kobyakov, presidential advisor and executive secretary of the forum’s Organizing Committee, highlighted the ongoing promotion of SPIEF-2025, with outreach sessions already planned in India, the UAE, Malaysia, Thailand, and Africa. “The forum remains one of the leading international platforms for discussing sustainable development, digitalization, and global cooperation,” Kobyakov stated.He also noted significant international interest in the Small and Medium Enterprise Cooperation Day, designed to foster collaboration between Russian and international partners, particularly from China, India, and Arab countries.“An integral part of the program will be the annual International Youth Forum, held under the motto ‘Day of the Future.’ This event reflects Russia's strategic priorities for the coming years: shaping the country’s and society’s future by supporting young scientists, professionals, and entrepreneurs,” Kobyakov added.The Russian Foreign Ministry has been tasked with simplifying visa procedures for forum participants and facilitating the attendance of international officials and business representatives.SPIEF-2025 will also feature the cultural festival Petersburg Seasons, organized in collaboration with the St. Petersburg city administration and the Russian Ministry of Culture.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place from June 18 to 21, 2025, in St. Petersburg. The Roscongress Foundation will serve as the event operator.

