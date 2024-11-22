https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/russia-will-continue-testing-oreshnik-missile-complex---putin-1120967235.html

Russia Has Stockpile of Oreshnik Missiles, New Arms Serve as Guarantor of Sovereignty - Putin

The Russian president made additional comments on the new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system at a meeting in the Kremlin on Friday evening

Russia already has a stockpile of Oreshnik missile systems, and a decision on the system's mass production has been made, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced.The achievements and pace of development of the Oreshnik system inspire pride and admiration, and developments in the defense sector like the Oreshnik are of vital importance for Russia's security, Putin added."The weapons system that was tested yesterday is yet another reliable guarantor of Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty," the president said. "The creators of the Oreshnik missile system - those who designed and organized the production of this new complex, will definitely be nominated for state awards."The Oreshnik system is not a modernization of an older system, according to Putin, but the fruit of the work of Russia's modern-day scientists.If used in a massive attack against enemy targets, the destructive power of the Oreshnik system is comparable to that of a strategic nuclear weapon, Putin said, adding that no effective countermeasures to the system exist."Keeping in mind the great power of this weapon, it will be put into service with the Strategic Missile Forces specifically," Putin said."In addition to the Oreshnik system, several systems of this kind are currently in development for further testing in Russia today," Putin said.

