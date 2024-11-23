https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/conflict-in-ukraine-could-end-if-nato-stops-fueling-war--medvedev-1120970985.html
Conflict in Ukraine Could End If NATO Stops Fueling War – Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman
Conflict in Ukraine Could End If NATO Stops Fueling War – Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman
The conflict could be resolved without additional costs to humanity if NATO stops fueling the war in Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Al Arabiya.
Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike Russian territory only serves to delay possible peace talks, Medvedev highlighted. While Russia has capabilities to use nuclear weapons if necessary, there are no “crazy people” in the country's leadership who would seek to do so, the Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed. Medvedev also underscored the strategic significance of Russia's new Oreshnik ballistic missile, which he said would alter the course of the conflict in Ukraine.
Conflict in Ukraine Could End If NATO Stops Fueling War – Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The conflict could be resolved without additional costs to humanity if NATO stops fueling the war in Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Al Arabiya.
Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike Russian territory only serves to delay possible peace talks, Medvedev highlighted.
"This will not remain without consequences. This naturally concerns the negotiations you mentioned, which are still very far away, and such events only delay them. But this also concerns the general situation," Medvedev told the broadcaster when asked how Ukraine's use of long-range missiles will affect possible talks.
While Russia has capabilities to use nuclear weapons if necessary, there are no “crazy people” in the country's leadership who would seek to do so, the Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed.
"Moscow would very much not want nuclear weapons to ever be used—there are no 'crazy people' in Russia's leadership who would seek to do so," Medvedev added.
Medvedev also underscored the strategic significance of Russia's new Oreshnik ballistic missile
, which he said would alter the course of the conflict in Ukraine.