Conflict in Ukraine Could End If NATO Stops Fueling War – Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman

The conflict could be resolved without additional costs to humanity if NATO stops fueling the war in Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

2024-11-23T04:45+0000

2024-11-23T04:45+0000

2024-11-23T05:39+0000

Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike Russian territory only serves to delay possible peace talks, Medvedev highlighted. While Russia has capabilities to use nuclear weapons if necessary, there are no “crazy people” in the country's leadership who would seek to do so, the Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed. Medvedev also underscored the strategic significance of Russia's new Oreshnik ballistic missile, which he said would alter the course of the conflict in Ukraine.

2024

