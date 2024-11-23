https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/russian-security-council-deputy-chairman-medvedev-doubts-trump-will-lift-sanctions-1120971096.html

Medvedev Doubts Trump Will Lift Sanctions Against Russia

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev doubted that US President-elect Donald Trump would lift sanctions against Russia after taking office.

"I believe that it is unlikely that the president-elect, having taken office, will immediately lift these sanctions. Especially since he actually insisted on a number of sanctions at a certain time, in any case, trying to limit our gas supplies to Europe," Medvedev said in an interview with the Al Arabiya TV channel. He recalled Trump's words about the need to supply Europe with liquefied natural gas from the US. The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse. Russia has said it can cope with any sanctions pressure.

