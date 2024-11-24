https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/senator-graham-threatens-allies-with-sanctions-if-they-assist-icc-in-arresting-netanyahu-1120983186.html

Senator Graham Threatens Allies With Sanctions If They Assist ICC in Arresting Netanyahu

Senator Graham Threatens Allies With Sanctions If They Assist ICC in Arresting Netanyahu

Sputnik International

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened US allies with sanctions if they try to help the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

2024-11-24T04:33+0000

2024-11-24T04:33+0000

2024-11-24T04:33+0000

world

us

genocide

war crimes

ethnic cleansing

lindsey graham

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

israel

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983444_0:0:2893:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_7b5e48a21c94be058ce3f371e2930fd7.jpg

"To any ally — Canada, Britain, Germany, France — if you try to help the ICC, we’re gonna sanction you," the senator said on Fox News.When asked about the nature of such sanctions, Graham doubled down on his threat, saying the US should "crush" the economies of countries that support the ICC's efforts.On Thursday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant over alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip. The court also dismissed Israel's objections to its jurisdiction over such cases. Israel has consistently challenged the ICC's authority to hear cases related to Palestine as a whole. US President Joe Biden called the ICC's decision "outrageous."Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against the forces of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon and continues aerial bombardment of the neighboring country, where more than 2,500 people have already been killed, including leaders of the Shiite movement, and more than a million people have become refugees. Despite losses, including in the command staff, Hezbollah is waging ground battles and does not stop firing rockets at Israeli territory.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side.In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine were stopped. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 43,500 Palestinians have died since the beginning of the conflict, and over 102,000 have been injured.The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to cease hostilities. According to Moscow's position, a settlement is only possible on the basis of the formula approved by the UN Security Council with the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/italy-canada-uk-to-arrest-netanyahu-to-comply-with-icc-ruling-1120958263.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lindsey graham, arrest warrant, netanyahu arrested, yoav gallant, us supports israel, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes