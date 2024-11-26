International
Russia's Zakharova Mocks US Justice System After DOJ Drops Criminal Charges Against Trump
Russia's Zakharova Mocks US Justice System After DOJ Drops Criminal Charges Against Trump
The US Department of Justice's (DOJ) decision to settle all federal offenses out of court against US President-elect Donald Trump demonstrates the "amazing cyclical nature" of US justice, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Because you have figured it out, right? US democratic justice has an amazing cyclical nature - every 4 years, it demonstrates absolute impartiality. First, before the election, and then immediately after, with two completely different results. This is what US democracy is all about," Zakharova said on Telegram. US Special Counsel Jack Smith has earlier asked the District Court for the District of Columbia to dismiss the case against Trump regarding his alleged role in the Capitol riot of 2021. This makes Trump the first US president-elect into whom probes have been launched and against whom a verdict has been returned. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
Russia's Zakharova Mocks US Justice System After DOJ Drops Criminal Charges Against Trump

06:50 GMT 26.11.2024
A sign marks the facade of the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Washington.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice's (DOJ) decision to settle all federal offenses out of court against US President-elect Donald Trump demonstrates the "amazing cyclical nature" of US justice, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Because you have figured it out, right? US democratic justice has an amazing cyclical nature - every 4 years, it demonstrates absolute impartiality. First, before the election, and then immediately after, with two completely different results. This is what US democracy is all about," Zakharova said on Telegram.
US Special Counsel Jack Smith has earlier asked the District Court for the District of Columbia to dismiss the case against Trump regarding his alleged role in the Capitol riot of 2021. This makes Trump the first US president-elect into whom probes have been launched and against whom a verdict has been returned.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.
The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
