Trump's Adviser Accused of Trying to Profit From Influence Over Him - Reports
Sputnik International
Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, was accused of trying to profit from his influence over Trump's future choice of candidates for government posts, CBS News reported.
Trump's team is trying to overcome internal squabbles over the alleged behavior of Epshteyn, whom at least one Republican politician has accused of trying to profit personally from his ability to influence Trump's cabinet selection, the broadcaster said. According to CBS News, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens provided Trump's team with a declaration in which he said that Epshteyn's tone and behavior in communicating with him allegedly hinted that the adviser expected him to cooperate in business before recommending his candidacy to Trump. As Greitens' lawyer told the broadcaster, his client was asked to file a declaration as part of an internal investigation being conducted at Trump's campaign. In a comment to CBS News, Epshteyn denied the accusations. Earlier, the Axios portal reported citing sources that US entrepreneur Elon Musk and Epshteyn had caused a scandal over appointments to government posts under the future head of the White House. Donald Trump, who was already in office after the 2016 election, won the November 5 presidential election, making him the first US leader since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was declared by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.
Trump's Adviser Accused of Trying to Profit From Influence Over Him - Reports

00:41 GMT 26.11.2024 (Updated: 03:34 GMT 26.11.2024)
MOSCOW, November 26 (Sputnik) - Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, was accused of trying to profit from his influence over Trump's future choice of candidates for government posts, CBS News reported.
Trump's team is trying to overcome internal squabbles over the alleged behavior of Epshteyn, whom at least one Republican politician has accused of trying to profit personally from his ability to influence Trump's cabinet selection, the broadcaster said.
According to CBS News, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens provided Trump's team with a declaration in which he said that Epshteyn's tone and behavior in communicating with him allegedly hinted that the adviser expected him to cooperate in business before recommending his candidacy to Trump.
As Greitens' lawyer told the broadcaster, his client was asked to file a declaration as part of an internal investigation being conducted at Trump's campaign. In a comment to CBS News, Epshteyn denied the accusations.
Earlier, the Axios portal reported citing sources that US entrepreneur Elon Musk and Epshteyn had caused a scandal over appointments to government posts under the future head of the White House.
Donald Trump, who was already in office after the 2016 election, won the November 5 presidential election, making him the first US leader since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was declared by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.
