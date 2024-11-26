https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/uk-sent-storm-shadow-missiles-to-ukraine-few-weeks-ago-first-time-under-starmer---reports-1121002577.html

UK Sent Storm Shadow Missiles to Ukraine Few Weeks Ago First Time Under Starmer - Reports

Several weeks ago, the United Kingdom delivered dozens of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine for the first time since Prime Minister Keir Starmer came to power, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

It noted that the deliveries had not been publicly announced; they were made several weeks ago after Kiev ran out of long-range missiles and before the recent US and UK decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range missiles at targets deep inside Russia, the publication says. The exact number of missiles and the date of their arrival in Ukraine were not specified. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously made an address in which he stated that Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19 using American long-range ATACMS missiles and British long-range Storm Shadow missiles. In response to the use of American and British weapons, Russia launched a combined strike on a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises on November 21, hitting a large industrial complex in Dnepropetrovsk that produces missile technology and weapons. In combat conditions, one of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems, dubbed Oreshnik, was also tested, in this case — with a ballistic missile in non-nuclear hypersonic equipment.

