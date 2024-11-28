https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/biden-administration-prepares-725-military-aid-package-for-ukraine---reports-1121028767.html
Biden Administration Prepares $725 Military Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports
The US administration is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $725 million, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two US officials.
The package is expected to include a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), one official familiar with the plan said. Apart from that, the package will reportedly include cluster munitions for guided multiple launch systems, according to the notice seen by the news agency. The formal notification to the US Congress may come as soon as Monday, another official said. Media reported on Tuesday, citing a document, that US President Joe Biden had secretly asked Congress for another $24 billion to replenish the Pentagon's reserves for Ukraine. The request could reportedly be considered in December. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.
ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - The US administration is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $725 million, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two US officials.
The package is expected to include a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), one official familiar with the plan said.
Apart from that, the package will reportedly include cluster munitions for guided multiple launch systems, according to the notice seen by the news agency.
The formal notification to the US Congress may come as soon as Monday, another official said.
Media reported on Tuesday, citing a document, that US President Joe Biden had secretly asked Congress for another $24 billion to replenish the Pentagon's reserves for Ukraine
. The request could reportedly be considered in December.
Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement
and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.