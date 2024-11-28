International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in CSTO Summit in Kazakhstan
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/biden-administration-prepares-725-military-aid-package-for-ukraine---reports-1121028767.html
Biden Administration Prepares $725 Military Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports
Biden Administration Prepares $725 Military Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
The US administration is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $725 million, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two US officials.
2024-11-28T07:17+0000
2024-11-28T07:17+0000
military
us
joe biden
us arms for ukraine
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
ukraine
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0a/1120838186_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e3d0e49e0342a6919376a4c1f527211a.jpg
The package is expected to include a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), one official familiar with the plan said. Apart from that, the package will reportedly include cluster munitions for guided multiple launch systems, according to the notice seen by the news agency. The formal notification to the US Congress may come as soon as Monday, another official said. Media reported on Tuesday, citing a document, that US President Joe Biden had secretly asked Congress for another $24 billion to replenish the Pentagon's reserves for Ukraine. The request could reportedly be considered in December. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/biden-will-not-be-able-to-spend-all-ukraine-aid-money-by-end-of-term---reports-1121027534.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0a/1120838186_23:0:2754:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1c4cadfbbca6202306ca41bb084130.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us arms for ukraine, russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, biden ukraine, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis
us arms for ukraine, russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, biden ukraine, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis

Biden Administration Prepares $725 Military Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports

07:17 GMT 28.11.2024
© AP Photo / Susan WalshPresident Joe Biden after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
President Joe Biden after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - The US administration is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $725 million, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two US officials.
The package is expected to include a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), one official familiar with the plan said.
Apart from that, the package will reportedly include cluster munitions for guided multiple launch systems, according to the notice seen by the news agency.
US President Joe Biden welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
Americas
Biden Won't Be Able to Spend All Ukraine Aid Money by End of Term - Reports
05:20 GMT
The formal notification to the US Congress may come as soon as Monday, another official said.
Media reported on Tuesday, citing a document, that US President Joe Biden had secretly asked Congress for another $24 billion to replenish the Pentagon's reserves for Ukraine. The request could reportedly be considered in December.
Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала