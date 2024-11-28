https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/csto-calls-to-end-mideast-violence-prevent-space-arms-race-fight-terrorism-in-final-declaration-1121034289.html

CSTO Calls to End Mideast Violence, Prevent Space Arms Race, Fight Terrorism in Final Declaration

Leaders of CSTO nations signed a declaration in Kazakhstan that stresses defensive nature of the alliance and addresses challenges to global security, including militarization of space and terrorists using information technologies.

Military cooperation within CSTO is not directed against third countries and is purely defensive, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.The CSTO countries have also called for the development of biosafety cooperation to strengthen the regimes for the prohibition of chemical and biological weapons.Additionally, the CSTO countries advocate the development of forces and means of the collective security system to increase their high combat readiness.End Gaza Strip ViolenceThe member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have called for an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the region in general, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.The CSTO countries have also pointed to the need to create conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.Stop Arms Race in SpaceThe member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) stressed the need to intensify joint efforts to prevent an arms race in space, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.Beware of Terrorists Going Hi-TechThe member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) called for joint work to prevent the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for terrorist purposes, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.In addition, the CSTO countries consider the use of the information space by terrorists to spread extremist ideology, including among young people, to be a serious threat that needs to be fought without any double standards.

