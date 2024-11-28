https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/csto-calls-to-end-mideast-violence-prevent-space-arms-race-fight-terrorism-in-final-declaration-1121034289.html
CSTO Calls to End Mideast Violence, Prevent Space Arms Race, Fight Terrorism in Final Declaration
Leaders of CSTO nations signed a declaration in Kazakhstan that stresses defensive nature of the alliance and addresses challenges to global security, including militarization of space and terrorists using information technologies.
Military cooperation within CSTO is not directed against third countries and is purely defensive, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.The CSTO countries have also called for the development of biosafety cooperation to strengthen the regimes for the prohibition of chemical and biological weapons.Additionally, the CSTO countries advocate the development of forces and means of the collective security system to increase their high combat readiness.End Gaza Strip ViolenceThe member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have called for an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the region in general, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.The CSTO countries have also pointed to the need to create conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.Stop Arms Race in SpaceThe member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) stressed the need to intensify joint efforts to prevent an arms race in space, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.Beware of Terrorists Going Hi-TechThe member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) called for joint work to prevent the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for terrorist purposes, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.In addition, the CSTO countries consider the use of the information space by terrorists to spread extremist ideology, including among young people, to be a serious threat that needs to be fought without any double standards.
Military cooperation within CSTO is not directed against third countries and is purely defensive, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.
"Military cooperation within the organization is not directed against third countries and is purely defensive; we highly value the effectiveness of the planned joint exercises of the troops (Collective Forces) of the organization held annually in the territories of the CSTO countries," the document read.
The CSTO countries have also called for the development of biosafety cooperation to strengthen the regimes for the prohibition of chemical and biological weapons.
Additionally, the CSTO countries advocate the development of forces and means of the collective security system to increase their high combat readiness.
The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have called for an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the region in general, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.
"We are deeply concerned about the escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, which has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis and significant civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. We call for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the region as a whole, ensuring uninterrupted and safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and restraint amid the threat of an expansion of the armed confrontation zone," the document read.
The CSTO countries have also pointed to the need to create conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.
The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) stressed the need to intensify joint efforts to prevent an arms race in space, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.
"We note the common interest in promoting the exploration and use of outer space exclusively for peaceful purposes based on the norms of international law. We emphasize the need to intensify common efforts to prevent an arms race," the document read.
Beware of Terrorists Going Hi-Tech
The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) called for joint work to prevent the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for terrorist purposes, according to a joint CSTO declaration signed after a meeting in Astana on Thursday.
"We stand for the joint work of the CSTO member states in the field of strengthening information security and preventing the use of information and communication technologies for terrorist, extremist and other criminal purposes," the document read.
In addition, the CSTO countries consider the use of the information space by terrorists to spread extremist ideology, including among young people, to be a serious threat that needs to be fought without any double standards.