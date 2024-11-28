https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/musk-accuses-ex-national-security-council-official-of-state-treason-1121032033.html
Musk Accuses Ex-National Security Council Official of State Treason
He stressed that Vindman is funded by Ukrainian oligarchs. The post came in response to a portion of Vindman's interview in which he claims that Russian leaders are using Musk to support US President-elect Donald Trump and that they are both agents of Moscow. The former civil servant and ex-military man responded by calling Musk's comments "the kind of response you would expect from a conspiracy theorist". In the past, Vindman served as a lieutenant colonel in the US Army. He was also director for European affairs at the US National Security Council during the first Trump administration. His testimony played an important role in the impeachment hearings against Trump in 2019.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire Elon Musk has accused ex-White House adviser Alexander Vindman of treason and promised consequences after the latter claimed Musk had links to Russian businesspeople.
He stressed that Vindman is funded by Ukrainian oligarchs.
"Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty," Musk said on X on Wednesday.
The post came in response to a portion of Vindman's interview in which he claims that Russian leaders are using Musk to support US President-elect Donald Trump
and that they are both agents of Moscow.
"Vindman has committed treason and belongs behind bars," the billionaire said in another post.
The former civil servant and ex-military man responded by calling Musk's comments "the kind of response you would expect from a conspiracy theorist".
"Elon, here you go again making false and completely unfounded accusations without providing any specifics... You, Elon, appear to believe you can act with impunity and are attempting to silence your critics. I'm not intimidated," Vindman said on X.
In the past, Vindman served as a lieutenant colonel in the US Army. He was also director for European affairs at the US National Security Council during the first Trump administration. His testimony played an important role in the impeachment hearings against Trump in 2019.