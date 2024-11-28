https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/oreshnik-missile-putin-unveils-new-details-of-its-destructive-power-1121031302.html

Oreshnik Missile: Putin Unveils New Details of Its Destructive Power

Serial production of the Oreshnik system has begun, the Russian president announced.

Last week, the Russian leader revealed the successful testing of the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile system. Today, at the request of colleagues, he shared further details.He also revealed new specs from the missile: Putin explained to CSTO members that Russia was forced to conduct tests of the Oreshnik missile in response to long-range missile strikes on the Bryansk and Kursk regions."Of course, in response to the ongoing long-range missile strikes on Russian territory, as has already been stated, we will respond, including by possibly continuing the Oreshnik tests in combat conditions," Putin said at the session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council.He added that Russia now has several ready-to-use Oreshnik missiles.In the case of a mass launch of Oreshnik missiles in a single strike, their power would be comparable to that of nuclear weapons, he added.However, Putin clarified that the Oreshnik is not a weapon of mass destruction, but a highly precise weapon that does not carry a nuclear payload.

