Oreshnik Missile: Putin Unveils New Details of Its Destructive Power
Serial production of the Oreshnik system has begun, the Russian president announced.
2024-11-28T10:32+0000
2024-11-28T11:45+0000
He also revealed new specs from the missile: Putin explained to CSTO members that Russia was forced to conduct tests of the Oreshnik missile in response to long-range missile strikes on the Bryansk and Kursk regions."Of course, in response to the ongoing long-range missile strikes on Russian territory, as has already been stated, we will respond, including by possibly continuing the Oreshnik tests in combat conditions," Putin said at the session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council.He added that Russia now has several ready-to-use Oreshnik missiles.In the case of a mass launch of Oreshnik missiles in a single strike, their power would be comparable to that of nuclear weapons, he added.However, Putin clarified that the Oreshnik is not a weapon of mass destruction, but a highly precise weapon that does not carry a nuclear payload.
Oreshnik Missile: Putin Unveils New Details of Its Destructive Power

10:32 GMT 28.11.2024 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 28.11.2024)
© Photo : Social mediaScreenshot of social media video showing Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system targeting a major defense-related enterprise in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine.
Screenshot of social media video showing Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system targeting a major defense-related enterprise in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
© Photo : Social media
Subscribe
Serial production of the Oreshnik system has begun, the Russian president announced.
Last week, the Russian leader revealed the successful testing of the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile system. Today, at the request of colleagues, he shared further details.

"Serial production of the Oreshnik has started, but ultimately, we will choose the means of destruction depending on the nature of the selected targets and the threats posed to the Russian Federation," Putin said at a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council.

He also revealed new specs from the missile:
The missile's warhead reaches a temperature of 4,000 degrees Celsius, making it highly destructive.
Anything in the blast zone is broken down into elementary particles, essentially turning it into dust.
The Oreshnik can target even well-protected, deeply buried structures, making it effective against fortified sites.
While not a weapon of mass destruction, its power is still capable of causing massive destruction without a nuclear charge.
The missile is designed for extremely precise strikes, ensuring high-value targets are hit with deadly accuracy.
Putin explained to CSTO members that Russia was forced to conduct tests of the Oreshnik missile in response to long-range missile strikes on the Bryansk and Kursk regions.
"Of course, in response to the ongoing long-range missile strikes on Russian territory, as has already been stated, we will respond, including by possibly continuing the Oreshnik tests in combat conditions," Putin said at the session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council.
He added that Russia now has several ready-to-use Oreshnik missiles.
In the case of a mass launch of Oreshnik missiles in a single strike, their power would be comparable to that of nuclear weapons, he added.
"According to military and technical specialists, in the case of a mass group launch of these missiles, that is, several Oreshniks launched in a cluster in one strike, the power of that strike would be comparable to the use of nuclear weapons," Putin said, adding: "Everything in the epicenter of the explosion is broken down into fractions, elementary particles, and essentially turns into dust."
However, Putin clarified that the Oreshnik is not a weapon of mass destruction, but a highly precise weapon that does not carry a nuclear payload.
