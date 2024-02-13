International
Canada Refuses to Extradite Nazi Collaborator Hunka to Russia - FM Source
Canada Refuses to Extradite Nazi Collaborator Hunka to Russia - FM Source
Canada has refused to extradite Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian Nazi veteran who received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament in September, to Russia, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday
"Our request for extradition was formally rejected citing the absence of an extradition treaty between our countries," the source said.The honoring of a Nazi collaborator prompted outcries from Russia, Poland and elsewhere.In October, Hunka was charged in absentia with genocide of civilians during World War II by the Russian Investigative Committee. He is accused of participating in large-scale executions of at least 500 civilians in the Lvov region of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1943-1944.The Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik in December that it had requested that Hunka be extradited to Russia to face criminal charges of genocide against Soviet citizens.
11:27 GMT 13.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canada has refused to extradite Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian Nazi collaborator who received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament in September, to Russia, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Our request for extradition was formally rejected citing the absence of an extradition treaty between our countries," the source said.

In September, 2023, the 98-year-old Nazi collaborator was invited to attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address at the Canadian parliament. Hunka was introduced as a hero who fought against the Russians during World War II and received a standing ovation from the entire Canadian legislature.

The honoring of a Nazi collaborator prompted outcries from Russia, Poland and elsewhere.
In October, Hunka was charged in absentia with genocide of civilians during World War II by the Russian Investigative Committee. He is accused of participating in large-scale executions of at least 500 civilians in the Lvov region of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1943-1944.
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik in December that it had requested that Hunka be extradited to Russia to face criminal charges of genocide against Soviet citizens.
