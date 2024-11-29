https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/fifth-case-of-new-mpox-strain-detected-in-uk---health-agency-1121042971.html
Fifth Case of New Mpox Strain Detected in UK - Health Agency
2024-11-29
Another case of the new mpox strain, Clade lb mpox, has been detected in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of infections to five, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday.
"A new case of Clade Ib mpox has been detected in England … This is the fifth case of Clade Ib mpox confirmed in England in recent weeks," the UKHSA said in a statement released by the government. The new case was detected in the city of Leeds in an individual who had recently returned from Uganda. The previous four cases were from the same household and have now fully recovered, the agency said, adding that there was no connection with the new case. The agency said the risk to the UK population was low, while some occasional imported cases may still occur. Clade Ib mpox has been widespread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya in recent months. Imported cases have been detected in Canada, Sweden, India, Thailand and Germany. Mpox is a rare infectious disease that can spread between people. It is usually a mild disease that most people recover from within a few weeks, but some may develop complications. The initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, enlarged lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash may develop, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. The World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of international concern in August.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Another case of the new mpox strain, Clade lb mpox, has been detected in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of infections to five, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday.
"A new case of Clade Ib mpox has been detected in England … This is the fifth case of Clade Ib mpox confirmed in England in recent weeks," the UKHSA said in a statement released by the government.
The new case was detected in the city of Leeds in an individual who had recently returned from Uganda.
The previous four cases were from the same household and have now fully recovered, the agency said, adding that there was no connection with the new case.
The agency said the risk to the UK population was low, while some occasional imported cases may still occur.
Clade Ib mpox has been widespread
in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya in recent months. Imported cases have been detected in Canada, Sweden, India, Thailand and Germany.
Mpox is a rare infectious disease that can spread between people. It is usually a mild disease that most people recover from within a few weeks, but some may develop complications. The initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, enlarged lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash may develop, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.
The World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of international concern in August.