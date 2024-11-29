https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/germany-proposes-nato-redeploys-patriot-systems-in-poland-1121037355.html
Germany Proposes NATO Redeploys Patriot Systems in Poland
Germany Proposes NATO Redeploys Patriot Systems in Poland
Sputnik International
Germany has proposed that NATO redeploy Patriot air defense systems to Poland early next year to protect arms supplies to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-11-29T01:24+0000
2024-11-29T01:24+0000
2024-11-29T03:24+0000
military
russia-nato showdown
nato forces
nato
poland
ukraine
boris pistorius
wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz
germany
german defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_21782561bcffd83bf0e19ec06a96baab.jpg
"The Federal Defense Ministry proposed that NATO send Patriot units to Poland in the beginning of the year," the ministry said in a statement, noting that the systems could be deployed for up to six months. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius specified that the deployment will protect a logistical hub in Poland, ensuring security of vehicles, weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine. Patriot air defense systems have already been deployed in Poland from January-November 2023 to protect the country's airspace after a Ukrainian missile fell in the country in November 2022, killing two people. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he thanked Germany for its commitment to Poland's security in a phone conversation with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and NATO were directly involved in the conflict. The Kremlin warned that the West would only escalate the conflict by pumping Ukraine with weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/france-eyes-developing-advanced-ballistic-missile-with-over-1000-km-range-due-to-oreshnik-fears-1121030788.html
poland
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47958b0d87e8e12f8e903ec0a998fc86.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
patriot in poland, germany sends weapons to poland, nato weapons in poland, nato missiles target russia, nato puches for ww3
patriot in poland, germany sends weapons to poland, nato weapons in poland, nato missiles target russia, nato puches for ww3
Germany Proposes NATO Redeploys Patriot Systems in Poland
01:24 GMT 29.11.2024 (Updated: 03:24 GMT 29.11.2024)
MOSCOW, November 28 (Sputnik) - Germany has proposed that NATO redeploy Patriot air defense systems to Poland early next year to protect arms supplies to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Federal Defense Ministry proposed that NATO send Patriot units to Poland
in the beginning of the year," the ministry said in a statement, noting that the systems could be deployed for up to six months.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius specified that the deployment will protect a logistical hub in Poland, ensuring security of vehicles, weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine.
Patriot air defense systems have already been deployed in Poland
from January-November 2023 to protect the country's airspace after a Ukrainian missile fell in the country in November 2022, killing two people.
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he thanked Germany for its commitment to Poland's security
in a phone conversation with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius.
"In accordance with the decision NATO made in January 2025, we will receive additional allied support for our air defense. We welcome Germany's decision to send a Patriot battery to Poland," Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X.
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz
Polish Defense Minister
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and NATO were directly involved in the conflict
. The Kremlin warned that the West would only escalate the conflict by pumping Ukraine with weapons.