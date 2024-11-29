https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/germany-proposes-nato-redeploys-patriot-systems-in-poland-1121037355.html

Germany Proposes NATO Redeploys Patriot Systems in Poland

Germany has proposed that NATO redeploy Patriot air defense systems to Poland early next year to protect arms supplies to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Federal Defense Ministry proposed that NATO send Patriot units to Poland in the beginning of the year," the ministry said in a statement, noting that the systems could be deployed for up to six months. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius specified that the deployment will protect a logistical hub in Poland, ensuring security of vehicles, weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine. Patriot air defense systems have already been deployed in Poland from January-November 2023 to protect the country's airspace after a Ukrainian missile fell in the country in November 2022, killing two people. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he thanked Germany for its commitment to Poland's security in a phone conversation with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and NATO were directly involved in the conflict. The Kremlin warned that the West would only escalate the conflict by pumping Ukraine with weapons.

