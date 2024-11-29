International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/germany-proposes-nato-redeploys-patriot-systems-in-poland-1121037355.html
Germany Proposes NATO Redeploys Patriot Systems in Poland
Germany Proposes NATO Redeploys Patriot Systems in Poland
Sputnik International
Germany has proposed that NATO redeploy Patriot air defense systems to Poland early next year to protect arms supplies to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-11-29T01:24+0000
2024-11-29T03:24+0000
military
russia-nato showdown
nato forces
nato
poland
ukraine
boris pistorius
wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz
germany
german defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_21782561bcffd83bf0e19ec06a96baab.jpg
"The Federal Defense Ministry proposed that NATO send Patriot units to Poland in the beginning of the year," the ministry said in a statement, noting that the systems could be deployed for up to six months. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius specified that the deployment will protect a logistical hub in Poland, ensuring security of vehicles, weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine. Patriot air defense systems have already been deployed in Poland from January-November 2023 to protect the country's airspace after a Ukrainian missile fell in the country in November 2022, killing two people. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he thanked Germany for its commitment to Poland's security in a phone conversation with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and NATO were directly involved in the conflict. The Kremlin warned that the West would only escalate the conflict by pumping Ukraine with weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/france-eyes-developing-advanced-ballistic-missile-with-over-1000-km-range-due-to-oreshnik-fears-1121030788.html
poland
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47958b0d87e8e12f8e903ec0a998fc86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
patriot in poland, germany sends weapons to poland, nato weapons in poland, nato missiles target russia, nato puches for ww3
patriot in poland, germany sends weapons to poland, nato weapons in poland, nato missiles target russia, nato puches for ww3

Germany Proposes NATO Redeploys Patriot Systems in Poland

01:24 GMT 29.11.2024 (Updated: 03:24 GMT 29.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiUS Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015.
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
MOSCOW, November 28 (Sputnik) - Germany has proposed that NATO redeploy Patriot air defense systems to Poland early next year to protect arms supplies to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Federal Defense Ministry proposed that NATO send Patriot units to Poland in the beginning of the year," the ministry said in a statement, noting that the systems could be deployed for up to six months.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius specified that the deployment will protect a logistical hub in Poland, ensuring security of vehicles, weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine.
Patriot air defense systems have already been deployed in Poland from January-November 2023 to protect the country's airspace after a Ukrainian missile fell in the country in November 2022, killing two people.
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said he thanked Germany for its commitment to Poland's security in a phone conversation with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius.
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a missile is fired during a joint training between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
Military
France Eyes Developing Advanced Ballistic Missile With Over 1,000-Km Range Due to Oreshnik Fears
Yesterday, 10:29 GMT
"In accordance with the decision NATO made in January 2025, we will receive additional allied support for our air defense. We welcome Germany's decision to send a Patriot battery to Poland," Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X.
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz
Polish Defense Minister
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and NATO were directly involved in the conflict. The Kremlin warned that the West would only escalate the conflict by pumping Ukraine with weapons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала