On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Dmytro Kuleba Says Biden Cannot Discuss Ukraine's NATO Membership, Nukes
Dmytro Kuleba Says Biden Cannot Discuss Ukraine's NATO Membership, Nukes
Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that incumbent US President Joe Biden thinks in terms of the Cold War and therefore cannot discuss Ukraine's possible accession to NATO and the issue of nuclear weapons.
"His [Biden's] mind was shaped in the cold war logic ... You do not talk about Nato membership for Ukraine with him. Do not talk about nukes to him. Because these are the things that trigger him," Kuleba said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper published on Friday. He also believed that Ukraine is lucky that Biden was elected US president in 2022, otherwise the situation for Kiev would have been much worse. When asked by a journalist about why, in his opinion, Western allies were not in a hurry to supply weapons to Ukraine, Kuleba replied that this was usually the most difficult question. Last week, The New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that discussions about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine are irresponsible, and this is said by those who have a poor understanding of reality.
01:32 GMT 30.11.2024 (Updated: 03:36 GMT 30.11.2024)
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrives prior to talk to the press after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 16, 2022.
MOSCOW, November 29 (Sputnik) - Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that incumbent US President Joe Biden thinks in terms of the Cold War and therefore cannot discuss Ukraine's possible accession to NATO and the issue of nuclear weapons.
"His [Biden's] mind was shaped in the cold war logic ... You do not talk about Nato membership for Ukraine with him. Do not talk about nukes to him. Because these are the things that trigger him," Kuleba said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper published on Friday.
He also believed that Ukraine is lucky that Biden was elected US president in 2022, otherwise the situation for Kiev would have been much worse.
When asked by a journalist about why, in his opinion, Western allies were not in a hurry to supply weapons to Ukraine, Kuleba replied that this was usually the most difficult question.
Last week, The New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that discussions about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine are irresponsible, and this is said by those who have a poor understanding of reality.
