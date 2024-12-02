https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/who-is-massad-boulos-tapped-as-trumps-advisor-on-arab-middle-eastern-affairs--1121066676.html

Who is Massad Boulos, Tapped as Trump’s Advisor on Arab, Middle Eastern Affairs?

Who is Massad Boulos, Tapped as Trump’s Advisor on Arab, Middle Eastern Affairs?

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Massad Boulos as his pick for the position of senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

2024-12-02T07:12+0000

2024-12-02T07:12+0000

2024-12-02T07:12+0000

world

us

donald trump

middle east

lebanon

israel

palestine-israel conflict

hamas

gaza strip

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/02/1121066140_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_02a9cda2399a41a4ac70f587731aae44.jpg

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Massad Boulos as his pick for the position of senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Who is Massad Boulos? Boulos is a Lebanese American businessman who is also father-in-law to Trump’s daughter, Tiffany. Boulos helped Trump win back the swing state of Michigan by flipping Arab American voters frustrated with Joe Biden’s policies supporting Israel in its war on Hamas in Gaza and on Hezbollah in Lebanon, campaign officials told Reuters. He assured Arab Americans during the election campaign that Trump was committed to ending the wars in the Middle East. "Let's move to peace, and let's move to rebuilding Gaza and rebuilding Lebanon," Boulos told Sky News in October, adding: Trump’s in-law has ties to various factions in Lebanese politics, including the Free Patriotic Movement (Christian party aligned with Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah), and the Lebanese Forces Party, according to media reports. He is familiar with Suleiman Frangieh, leader of the Christian Marada Movement and a candidate for Hezbollah's faction in the 2022-2024 Lebanese presidential election, Reuters noted. Massad Boulos, who has acted as a go-between for Trump and Mahmoud Abbas in the past, met with the Palestinian leader on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, a senior Palestinian official told The Times of Israel. Abbas reportedly voiced willingness to work with Trump to reach a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Boulos has friends who are close to Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad, according to media reports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/cia-veteran-trumps-foreign-policy-team-may-double-down-on-stupid-in-ukraine-middle-east-china-1120881081.html

lebanon

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

who is masood boulos, why did trump pick masood boulos as his senior adviser on middle east, who is trump's pick for adviser on middle east and arab affairs, trump promises to end wars in middle east,