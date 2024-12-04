https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/moldova-to-turn-to-eu-commission-if-ukraine-halts-gas-transit-1121084811.html

Moldova to Turn to EU Commission If Ukraine Halts Gas Transit

Moldova to Turn to EU Commission If Ukraine Halts Gas Transit

Moldova will seek the European Commission's help in finding a compromise solution to ensure a stable gas supply if Ukraine stops gas transit, Vadim Ceban, vice chairman of the board at Moldovan gas utility Moldovagaz said on Thursday.

"The key risks to the continuation of transit through Ukraine are Kiev's unwillingness to extend the transit agreement and hostilities... If uncertainty continues, Moldova will be forced to turn to the European Commission for help in finding a compromise solution to ensure a stable gas supply," Ceban told media. Russian energy giant Gazprom has suggested that Moldova negotiate gas transit with Ukraine past 2024 after the five-year deal between Ukraine and Russia expires in December. Kiev has repeatedly refused to extend the deal. Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebryan said that a halt in Russian natural gas supplies to the breakaway region of Transnistria would unleash a humanitarian crisis. Ceban said that Moldova would have to search for alternative routes for gas imports via the Balkans if Ukraine allowed the agreement with Russia to expire. Moldovagaz has been sourcing natural gas from Moldovan energy utility Energocom and Russian gas giant Gazprom. The Russian gas is supplied to Transnistria in exchange for electricity, which is used to power the rest of Moldova. Moldova's Cuciurgan power station covers 80% of the country's electricity needs.

