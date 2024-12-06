https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/over-280000-people-flee-their-homes-due-to-crisis-in-syria---un-1121104228.html
Over 280,000 People Flee Their Homes Due to Crisis in Syria - UN
More than 280,000 people have fled their homes due to the crisis in northwest Syria, the UN World Food Programme said.
The organization added that it is expanding assistance to people affected by conflict in Syria by providing cooked food and emergency food rations. The WFP also continues to negotiate safe supply corridors to reach all those in need. The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, came under the complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011. The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the advance of the terrorists in the region of Hama had been stopped and government troops had launched a counteroffensive, taking control of a number of settlements previously seized by militants.*banned in Russia as a terrorist organization
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 280,000 people have fled their homes due to the crisis in northwest Syria, the UN World Food Programme said.
"The recent escalation in the northwest has displaced 280,000+ people, adding to years of suffering. WFP is scaling up to provide food wherever families are, but we urgently need support to meet soaring needs," the WFP said on X on Thursday.
The organization added that it is expanding assistance to people affected by conflict in Syria by providing cooked food and emergency food rations. The WFP also continues to negotiate safe supply corridors to reach all those in need.
The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, came under the complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011.
The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the advance of the terrorists in the region of Hama had been stopped and government troops had launched a counteroffensive
, taking control of a number of settlements previously seized by militants.
*banned in Russia as a terrorist organization