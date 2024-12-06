International
Russia Recognizes That EU and US Aren't 'Center of Universe' - Ex-CIA Analyst
Russia Recognizes That EU and US Aren't 'Center of Universe' - Ex-CIA Analyst
With BRICS gaining momentum, Russia has realized that its economy is strong enough and it can stand on its two feet, Larry Johnson said.
BRICS brings a new business order, through which Russia has recognized that it doesn’t need the West, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik. “The countries that have broken economic relations with Russia are the ones that are suffering. Russia is thriving because Russia recognizes that Europe and the United States are not the center of the universe,” he said.Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Tucker Carlson, where the top diplomat spoke on the Ukraine crisis, Johnson criticized Washington’s involvement in the conflict.Russia has now made a very serious pivot in its relations: it has decided to partner and join forces with China, the expert added.
Europe and the US are not the center of the universe
Russia Recognizes That EU and US Aren't 'Center of Universe' - Ex-CIA Analyst

10:44 GMT 06.12.2024
With BRICS gaining momentum, Russia has realized that its economy is strong enough and it can stand on its two feet, Larry Johnson said.
BRICS brings a new business order, through which Russia has recognized that it doesn’t need the West, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.
“The countries that have broken economic relations with Russia are the ones that are suffering. Russia is thriving because Russia recognizes that Europe and the United States are not the center of the universe,” he said.
Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Tucker Carlson, where the top diplomat spoke on the Ukraine crisis, Johnson criticized Washington’s involvement in the conflict.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, and Russia was supplying weapons to groups in Mexico or groups in Canada, and those groups were attacking the US, the US would hold Russia accountable for that. It would be viewed as an act of war,” he pointed out.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's full interview to American journalist Tucker Carlson
Russia
Watch Full Video of Sergey Lavrov's Interview with American Journalist Tucker Carlson
Yesterday, 23:47 GMT
Russia has now made a very serious pivot in its relations: it has decided to partner and join forces with China, the expert added.
“[Moscow is] creating a new international order, an order that's based upon mutual respect, an order that treats all countries, regardless of size, regardless of whether they have nuclear weapons or not, regardless of whether they have critical mineral deposits, treat them all as equals,” he elaborated.
