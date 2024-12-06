https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/russia-recognizes-that-eu-and-us-arent-center-of-universe---ex-cia-analyst-1121106059.html

Russia Recognizes That EU and US Aren't 'Center of Universe' - Ex-CIA Analyst

Russia Recognizes That EU and US Aren't 'Center of Universe' - Ex-CIA Analyst

Sputnik International

With BRICS gaining momentum, Russia has realized that its economy is strong enough and it can stand on its two feet, Larry Johnson said.

2024-12-06T10:44+0000

2024-12-06T10:44+0000

2024-12-06T10:44+0000

world

larry johnson

tucker carlson

sergey lavrov

russia

ukraine

washington

brics

ukraine crisis

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/06/1121105903_92:0:1333:698_1920x0_80_0_0_785e2462bb0f569e8afdd5e20e0e46b4.png

BRICS brings a new business order, through which Russia has recognized that it doesn’t need the West, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik. “The countries that have broken economic relations with Russia are the ones that are suffering. Russia is thriving because Russia recognizes that Europe and the United States are not the center of the universe,” he said.Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Tucker Carlson, where the top diplomat spoke on the Ukraine crisis, Johnson criticized Washington’s involvement in the conflict.Russia has now made a very serious pivot in its relations: it has decided to partner and join forces with China, the expert added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/watch-full-video-of-sergey-lavrovs-interview-with-american-journalist-tucker-carlson-1121102130.html

russia

ukraine

washington

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Europe and the US are not the center of the universe Sputnik International Europe and the US are not the center of the universe - Larry Johnson. 2024-12-06T10:44+0000 true PT1M11S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics, brics summit in kazan, 2024 annual brics summit