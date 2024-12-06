https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/us-boosts-platinum-imports-from-russia-to-maximum-in-2-years-1121105084.html

US Amps Up Platinum Imports From Russia to 2-Year High

Russia increased supplies of platinum to the United States in October to their maximum level in two years - $203 million, which is almost a third of all imports, Sputnik's analysis of the data of the US statistical service showed on Friday.

economy

russia

us

russia-nato showdown

platinum

russian economy under sanctions

This mid-autumn surge in Russian platinum exports marked a 2.3-fold increase from September and a 2.1-fold rise from the previous year. The $203 million in exports represents the largest total since October 2022, when shipments amounted to $253 million. In October, Russian companies accounted for 31.5% of US platinum imports, marking the highest share since April 2020. As a result, Russia was the second-largest supplier of platinum to the United States, second only to South Africa ($270 million). The top five exporters also included Germany ($51.5 million), Italy ($25.2) and Belgium ($22.3). Meanwhile, the value of Russian platinum shipments in the 10 months of the current year fell by a fifth, to $862 million.

russia

2024

News

russia-us economy ties, platinum us, russian imports, russian economy under sanctions