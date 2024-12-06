https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/us-to-be-left-without-money-if-it-does-not-tackle-national-debt---musk-1121104385.html
US 'Won't Have Money for Anything' If It Doesn't Tackle National Debt, Musk Warns
If the US does not improve the situation with rising national debt, it risks being left without money even for basic services, billionaire and future leader of US spending watchdog Elon Musk said on Friday.
"If we don't tackle the exponential growth in national debt, there will be no money for anything, including essential services," Musk said on X. The United States' public debt is expected to rise to 121% of GDP in 2024 and reach 131.7% in 2029, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its Fiscal Monitor report in late October. US President-elect Donald Trump previously announced that Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy would head the newly-established Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE). The billionaire innovator previously said that he believed the newly created department aims to enhance the efficiency of US defense spending.
"If we don't tackle the exponential growth in national debt
, there will be no money for anything, including essential services," Musk said on X.
The United States' public debt is expected to rise to 121%
of GDP in 2024 and reach 131.7% in 2029, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its Fiscal Monitor report in late October.
US President-elect Donald Trump previously announced that Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy would head the newly-established Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE). The billionaire innovator previously said that he believed the newly created department aims to enhance the efficiency of US defense spending.