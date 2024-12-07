https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/iran-accuses-ukraine-of-supplying-drones-to-terrorists-in-syria-1121119076.html
Iran Accuses Ukraine of Supplying Drones to Terrorists in Syria
Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Council spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei accused the Ukrainian government of supplying drones to terrorists in Syria, saying Kiev must be held responsible for its actions, ICANA news agency reported on Saturday.
"Right after the ceasefire took hold in Lebanon, we witnessed activization of terrorist groups in Syria and attacks on a number of cities of Syria. Terrorists are getting better equipped than ever. Their equipment includes drones provided by the Ukrainian government, and the Ukrainian government must be held responsible," Rezaei was quoted as saying. The US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect early on November 27. The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front*) launched a large-scale offensive against the Syrian government two days later, advancing from the north of the northwestern Idlib region towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Syria’s second largest city of Aleppo was captured by militants for the first time since the Syrian conflict began in 2011. The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the terrorists' advance in the region of Hama had been stopped and that government troops had launched a counteroffensive, retaking control of a number of settlements.* Terrorist groups banned in Russia and many others countries
