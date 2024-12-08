https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/russian-forces-liberate-blagodatnoye-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1121122516.html

Russian Forces Liberate Blagodatnoye Settlement in Donetsk Region

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Blagodatnoye, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported.

"Units of the Vostok Battlegroup, as a result of successful offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Blagodatnoye (October collective farm) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)," the MoD said in its statement.Troops of the Russian Vostok battlegroup struck formations of a Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) mechanized brigade and two territorial defense brigades around the settlements of Konstantynopol, Vremevka, Neskuchnoye and Bogatyr in the DPR, and also repelled two counterattacks by enemy assault groups.Ukrainian losses amounted to:Russian forces also destroyed a fuel depot.Other DevelopmentsThe Russian Zapad battlegroup inflicted heavy losses on five Ukrainian brigades in various areas of Kharkov region and the DPR. Over 460 Ukrainian soldiers were reported as casualties. The Zapad units gained advantageous positions, defeating the manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, an infantry brigade, two mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade around Monachinovka, Dvurechnaya, Kondrashovka, Petropavlovka, Zagryzovo, Kupyansk in Kharkov region and Torskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic. Another 11 counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups were repelled.The Yug battlegroup improved its tactical position and repelled two Ukrainian attacks, with up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers reported lost. The forces of the battlegroup defeated the formations of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade, two airmobile brigades and a naval infantry brigade in the areas of Ulakly, Ostrovskoye, Grigorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Privolye, Kurakhovo, Yantarnoe and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. Two enemy counterattacks were also successfully repelled.In the zone of operations of the Sever battlegroup in the Kharkov region, the Ukrainian forces suffered losses of up to 40 soldiers in one day. The battlegroup defeated the formations of a territorial defense brigade and a border guard unit in the areas of Tikhoye, Volchansk and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov region. The enemy lost up to 40 soldiers, a motor vehicle and two D-30 howitzers.The Tsentr battlegroup repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks, causing over 500 Ukrainian casualties and destroying an American M777 howitzer. The Russian units continued advancing deep into enemy defenses, defeating the manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a rifle brigade, a motorized rifle brigade, a naval infantry brigade and a National Guard assault brigade in the areas of Dzerzhinsk, Shevchenko, Dimitrov, Tarasovka and Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. In total, over 500 Ukrainian soldiers were lost, along with a US-made M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 gun and two D-30 122mm howitzers.The Dnepr battlegroup caused losses of up to 45 Ukrainian soldiers and three Olha multiple rocket launchers. Russian forces defeated the manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Otradokamenka and Antonovka in Kherson region. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 45 soldiers, nine motor vehicles, a D-20 152mm howitzer, two D-30 122mm howitzers and three Olkha 300mm multiple rocket launchers.

