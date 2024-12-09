https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/putin-urges-csto-nations-to-counter-growing-bioweapon-threats-1121137588.html
Some countries are developing military biological activities, and it is necessary to understand what is happening there and how to counter such threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Putin held a meeting with the heads of parliaments of the CSTO countries. At the meeting, the president called the prevention of military biological activity an important area of joint work. "We are well aware that some countries are developing this activity on the territory of foreign countries, including our states. Without any doubt, we must understand what is happening in these laboratories, whether there are threats there, if so, what they are and how to counteract these threats," Putin said."In the current difficult international situation, it is important to ensure the technological leadership of the CSTO countries in the defense sphere," Putin added.Russia is firmly committed to strengthening the authority of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for stability throughout the post-Soviet space, he added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some countries are developing military biological activities and it is necessary to understand what is happening there and how to counter such threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Putin held a meeting with the heads of parliaments of the CSTO countries. At the meeting, the president called the prevention of military biological activity an important area of joint work.
"We are well aware that some countries are developing this activity
on the territory of foreign countries
, including our states. Without any doubt, we must understand what is happening in these laboratories, whether there are threats there, if so, what they are and how to counteract these threats," Putin said.
"In the current difficult international situation, it is important to ensure the technological leadership of the CSTO countries
in the defense sphere," Putin added.
Russia is firmly committed to strengthening the authority of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for stability throughout the post-Soviet space, he added.