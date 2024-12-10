International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Zheltoye Settlement in Donetsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Zheltoye Settlement in Donetsk Region
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.
"As a result of offensives, units of the Tsentr combat group have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated over 575 servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Ukraine lost up to 250 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug that repeled two Ukrainian attacks in the past day, and Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces repelled 14 counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 530 soldiers, the ministry said.
10:12 GMT 10.12.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr group of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr group of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.
"As a result of offensives, units of the Tsentr combat group have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated over 575 servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Russian forces repelled eight counterattacks by armed forces of Ukraine. The enemy lost over 575 soldiers, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 cannon and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Suffers 530 Troop Losses In Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr
4 December, 12:16 GMT
Ukraine lost up to 250 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug that repeled two Ukrainian attacks in the past day, and Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces repelled 14 counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 530 soldiers, the ministry said.
