https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/russian-forces-liberate-zheltoye-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1121140969.html

Russian Forces Liberate Zheltoye Settlement in Donetsk Region

Russian Forces Liberate Zheltoye Settlement in Donetsk Region

Sputnik International

Units of the Russian Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.

2024-12-10T10:12+0000

2024-12-10T10:12+0000

2024-12-10T10:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

kiev

m113

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121055769_0:215:2875:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4eb58ee4be19963d882531af7287c1.jpg

"As a result of offensives, units of the Tsentr combat group have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated over 575 servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Ukraine lost up to 250 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug that repeled two Ukrainian attacks in the past day, and Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces repelled 14 counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 530 soldiers, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/ukraine-loses-up-to-530-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-central-forces-1121089394.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian battlegroup tsentr, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry