https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/russian-forces-liberate-zheltoye-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1121140969.html
Russian Forces Liberate Zheltoye Settlement in Donetsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Zheltoye Settlement in Donetsk Region
Sputnik International
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.
2024-12-10T10:12+0000
2024-12-10T10:12+0000
2024-12-10T10:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
kiev
m113
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121055769_0:215:2875:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4eb58ee4be19963d882531af7287c1.jpg
"As a result of offensives, units of the Tsentr combat group have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated over 575 servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Ukraine lost up to 250 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug that repeled two Ukrainian attacks in the past day, and Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces repelled 14 counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 530 soldiers, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/ukraine-loses-up-to-530-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-central-forces-1121089394.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121055769_72:0:2801:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d5e55bb9c02df07f78c4b6e6d46ce8cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian battlegroup tsentr, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
russian battlegroup tsentr, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Zheltoye Settlement in Donetsk Region
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.
"As a result of offensives, units of the Tsentr combat group have liberated the settlement of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks
and eliminated over 575 servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Russian forces repelled eight counterattacks by armed forces of Ukraine. The enemy lost over 575 soldiers, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 cannon and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost up to 250 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug that repeled two Ukrainian attacks
in the past day, and Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces repelled 14 counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 530 soldiers, the ministry said.