International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/eurasian-economic-union-uae-complete-talks-on-economic-partnership-1121146767.html
Eurasian Economic Union, UAE Complete Talks on Economic Partnership
Eurasian Economic Union, UAE Complete Talks on Economic Partnership
Sputnik International
Eurasian Economic Commission Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev and UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi have concluded negotiations on an economic partnership agreement, the commission announced on Wednesday.
2024-12-11T07:57+0000
2024-12-11T07:57+0000
economy
uae
united arab emirates
eurasian economic commission (eec)
eurasian economic union
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104159/40/1041594015_0:121:2201:1359_1920x0_80_0_0_b61a92c3e266e8a9e57e3279e269eab7.jpg
"Andrey Slepnev, the minister of trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the minister of state for foreign trade of the United Arab Emirates, announced the completion of negotiations on an economic partnership agreement," the commission said in a statement. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is actively establishing a network of economic partnerships with friendly countries, the statement said, adding that the agreement with the UAE is an important milestone, taking into account the country’s role as a global hub in the region. Al Zeyoudi said that the UAE and the EAEU are developing "fruitful relations, based on common commitment to long-term growth and economic diversification." The minister also expressed certainty that the talks would deepen economic interaction between the UAE and the EAEU and enable the development of "numerous synergic ties." The agreement will establish a preferential trade regime covering over 90% of mutual trade and over 85% of the commodity nomenclature, the commission said. The decision to start negotiations with the UAE was taken in 2022, and four rounds of talks took place in 2023 and 2024. The EAEU was founded in 2014. The union has five member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/russia-to-host-10-year-anniversary-meeting-of-eurasian-economic-union-on-may-8---putin-1117434544.html
uae
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104159/40/1041594015_114:0:2085:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_64f5e3fb58356db8bf999a7accdce8e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eurasian economic union, uae complete talks, economic partnership
eurasian economic union, uae complete talks, economic partnership

Eurasian Economic Union, UAE Complete Talks on Economic Partnership

07:57 GMT 11.12.2024
© Sputnik / Tabyldy KadyrbekovNational flags of the Eurasian Economic Union Countries
National flags of the Eurasian Economic Union Countries - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2024
© Sputnik / Tabyldy Kadyrbekov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eurasian Economic Commission Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev and UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi have concluded negotiations on an economic partnership agreement, the commission announced on Wednesday.
"Andrey Slepnev, the minister of trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the minister of state for foreign trade of the United Arab Emirates, announced the completion of negotiations on an economic partnership agreement," the commission said in a statement.
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is actively establishing a network of economic partnerships with friendly countries, the statement said, adding that the agreement with the UAE is an important milestone, taking into account the country’s role as a global hub in the region.
Al Zeyoudi said that the UAE and the EAEU are developing "fruitful relations, based on common commitment to long-term growth and economic diversification." The minister also expressed certainty that the talks would deepen economic interaction between the UAE and the EAEU and enable the development of "numerous synergic ties."
The agreement will establish a preferential trade regime covering over 90% of mutual trade and over 85% of the commodity nomenclature, the commission said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part, via videoconference, in an extraordinary BRICS summit to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2024
World
Russia to Host 10-Year Anniversary Meeting of Eurasian Economic Union on May 8 - Putin
20 March, 03:17 GMT
The decision to start negotiations with the UAE was taken in 2022, and four rounds of talks took place in 2023 and 2024.
The EAEU was founded in 2014. The union has five member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала