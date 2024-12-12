https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/nato-steps-up-military-activities-in-arctic-region---commander-in-chief-of-russian-navy-1121154334.html

Russia's Naval Nuclear Forces Have Been Modernized and Stand Ready - Commander-in-Chief

Russia's Naval Nuclear Forces Have Been Modernized and Stand Ready - Commander-in-Chief

Sputnik International

NATO countries have stepped up military activities in the Arctic region and are increasing their military presence in the region, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Aleksander Moiseev said on Thursday.

2024-12-12T12:31+0000

2024-12-12T12:31+0000

2024-12-12T13:43+0000

military

russia-nato showdown

russian navy

nato

arctic

arctic ocean

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106268/34/1062683419_0:157:3085:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_8a14b12a4fe909267e3760fad30ded57.jpg

The maritime component of Russia's strategic nuclear forces has been modernized and is in condition of the highest readiness, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev. He stressed that nuclear forces remain a guarantor of Russia's national security. NATO Increases Military Presence in Artctic RegionNATO countries have stepped up military activities in the Arctic region and are increasing their military presence in the region, Aleksander Moiseev added.Moiseev noted that unfriendly states were increasing their military presence in the Arctic region. The commander said that the military and political situation in the Arctic was fraught with the rising risk of conflict, making it vital to monitor security threats. He identified the Arctic as a key area of confrontation between the leading world powers. The navy chief identified the suspension of cooperation with Russia within regional and international organizations, the increase in the foreign military presence in the Arctic and the creation of obstacles by Western countries to Russia's economic activities in the region as the main reasons for the deterioration of the geopolitical situation in the North.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/putin-announces-plans-for-further-development-of-nuclear-triad-1119048735.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/nato-states-new-arctic-group-is-no-match-for-russo-chinese-cooperation---military-veteran-1120411397.html

arctic

arctic ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, scramble for arctic, nato militarism, nato arctic ocean, nato russia arctic