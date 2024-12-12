Russia's Naval Nuclear Forces Have Been Modernized and Stand Ready - Commander-in-Chief
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev commented on the military situation during the plenary session of the 14th International Forum "Arctic: Today and the Future," named after A.N. Chilingarov.
The maritime component of Russia's strategic nuclear forces has been modernized and is in condition of the highest readiness, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev.
"In the Arctic, as well as in the eastern part of our country—Kamchatka, which technically does not fall into the Arctic zone—we have a strategic nuclear forces component. This is specifically the maritime component, where our strategic submarines are based. Their condition and readiness, I emphasize, are at the highest level. I say this as a professional who has devoted many years of service to these forces. Furthermore, this grouping has been completely modernized," he said.
He stressed that nuclear forces remain a guarantor of Russia's national security.
"The presence of this grouping, which tackles critical global geopolitical tasks, should instill a sense of responsibility in all participants of the region. It inevitably raises the level of responsibility for everyone without exception—first and foremost for us, but also for those who aim to escalate tensions in the region. This is crucial. For us, crossing certain boundaries in this context is unacceptable. These forces have been and will remain a guarantor of our national security on a global scale," Moiseev added.
NATO Increases Military Presence in Artctic Region
NATO countries have stepped up military activities in the Arctic region and are increasing their military presence in the region, Aleksander Moiseev added.
"Considering the Arctic as a potential conflict region, the United States and NATO countries have stepped up military activities in the region. Methods of using military forces in difficult climatic conditions of the Arctic are being worked out, the area of operational use of naval forces in the Arctic Ocean is being expanded, the intensity of aerial reconnaissance has increased, as well as the activities of reconnaissance ships and military vessels," Moiseev said at the plenary session of the XIV International Forum "The Arctic: Present and Future."
Moiseev noted that unfriendly states were increasing their military presence in the Arctic region.
"In addition to political and economic measures to deter Russia in the Arctic, unfriendly states are increasing their military presence in the region. After the re-establishment of the second Operational Fleet of the US Navy in May 2018 and the completion of the creation of the Joint Norfolk Command of the United Armed Forces of NATO in 2019, the Arctic became in fact an area of operation and a permanent presence of forces. 2024 was no exception. The military potential has increased significantly, primarily due to the increased development of infrastructure and the deployment of troops of forces, primarily the United States, in the Arctic states," Moiseev said.
The commander said that the military and political situation in the Arctic was fraught with the rising risk of conflict, making it vital to monitor security threats. He identified the Arctic as a key area of confrontation between the leading world powers.
"The military and political situation in the Arctic is fraught with increasing conflict potential caused by intensifying competition among the leading powers for access to natural resources in the Arctic Ocean and for control of strategic sea lanes and air routes," Moiseev noted.
The navy chief identified the suspension of cooperation with Russia within regional and international organizations, the increase in the foreign military presence in the Arctic and the creation of obstacles by Western countries to Russia's economic activities in the region as the main reasons for the deterioration of the geopolitical situation in the North.