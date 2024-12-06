Why the Clintons Need Biden's 'Blanket Pardons' More Than Other Democrats
18:25 GMT 06.12.2024 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 06.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Julio CortezFormer President Bill Clinton stands on stage with his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
After President Joe Biden issued an unusual blanket pardon for his son, Hunter, Democratic Congressman Ed Markey has urged the president to extend "preemptive pardons" to other top Democrats whom Donald Trump believes "harmed him" and might otherwise be treated by him in a "fascistic way."
"After nearly four years of weaponizing US government resources against perceived enemies of certain dynastic political families, Markey and Biden have some nerve suggesting that the Trump administration will be engaging in 'fascist' retaliation starting January 20, 2025," Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel tells Sputnik, referencing Biden's prosecution of January 6 protestors and labeling MAGA supporters as "extremists."
US journalist Jonathan Martin reported on December 4 that Biden's senior aides are debating the issue, and the alleged pardon list might include Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, former COVID czar Anthony Fauci.
"The public has yet to learn how deep the rot became across America ever since 1988, when elites embraced unregulated globalism and a turbocharged spoils system where trillions of dollars in spending that is not audited (by design) can be pilfered or diverted to fund political campaigns and multiple-mansion lifestyles," Ortel says.
According to the analyst, the political trajectories of the Biden, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Pelosi, and Cheney dynasty families warrant close scrutiny for alleged influence-peddling and other questionable conduct.
"Those who howl loudest now anticipating Trump’s return likely include many with guilty knowledge of their own roles perpetrating a raft of crimes, believing the system will remain rigged to protect them," he notes.
6 November, 14:00 GMT
Why Hillary and Bill Clinton Need Biden's Pardons
As Joe Biden's White House reportedly considers "preemptive pardons" for some top Democrats, Ortel suggests that the Clintons might be on the list.
"'The Clinton Foundation' (in quotes because I challenge an informed lawyer to demonstrate that it validly and lawfully exists as a public charity) has yet again issued false and materially misleading public filings as it continues to solicit donations in various ways across state lines and national boundaries," says Ortel, who has conducted a private investigation into the charity's alleged fraud for several years.
In 2018, two forensic investigators-turned-whistleblowers, John Moynihan and Larry Doyle, testified before the US Congress that the Clinton Foundation does not operate as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization but acts as a foreign agent and owes the US government between $400 million and $2.5 billion in taxes.
Additionally, Special Counsel John Durham's probe indicated that Hillary Clinton and her team played a significant role in shaping and promoting the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. According to Ortel, this hoax was used to prevent Trump from investigating the Clintons' apparent pay-to-play schemes, mishandling of classified information, and alleged money laundering.
"The Trump administration, working with Chris Rufo, the [proposed] new IRS chief, and [attorney general nominee] Pam Bondi, could raise hundreds of billions of dollars merely by enforcing the strict rules and laws pertaining to nonprofit organizations. Many of these 'elite' entities have brazenly abused the law in countless ways, especially the Clintons since October 23, 1997," Ortel says.
26 September, 18:22 GMT
Biden's Pardon Makes Hunter Invaluable Witness
"[One] report notes that the Biden family may now have greater exposure since Hunter can no longer readily invoke the Fifth Amendment," Ortel points out.
The Washington Free Beacon reported on December 3 that Hunter will no longer be able to rely on his Fifth Amendment right to silence regarding any potential federal crimes for which he’s been pardoned, according to two former House general counsels.
The Fifth Amendment protects against self-incrimination; however, with Hunter no longer at risk of federal prosecution for the period between January 2014 and December 2024, he appears to be ineligible for this protection.
The newspaper alleges that Republican lawmakers should jump at the opportunity to subpoena Hunter Biden for new information about his family's knowledge or involvement in his apparent influence-peddling schemes.
There are a lot of questions concerning the Biden family's conduct in post-coup Ukraine where Hunter helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Pentagon bio-reseach contractor, and where he got a hefty salary from Bursima gas firm.
"Finally, offering Hunter pardons for federal crimes back to January 1, 2014 raises suspicions that Joe may know of illegal activities in which Hunter engaged, years before crimes alleged in the indictments in the gun (2018) and tax (2019) cases," Ortel stresses.