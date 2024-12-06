https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/why-the-clintons-need-bidens-blanket-pardons-more-than-other-democrats-1121111090.html

Why the Clintons Need Biden's 'Blanket Pardons' More Than Other Democrats

Why the Clintons Need Biden's 'Blanket Pardons' More Than Other Democrats

Sputnik International

After President Joe Biden issued an unusual blanket pardon for his son, Hunter, Democratic Congressman Ed Markey has urged the president to extend "preemptive pardons" to other top Democrats whom Donald Trump believes "harmed him" and might otherwise be treated by him in a "fascistic way."

2024-12-06T18:25+0000

2024-12-06T18:25+0000

2024-12-06T18:35+0000

analysis

us

opinion

joe biden

charles ortel

hillary clinton

durham

ukraine

democrats

washington

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104225/68/1042256883_0:231:3589:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_2e6eab798973d1f62cf544fbb313728c.jpg

"After nearly four years of weaponizing US government resources against perceived enemies of certain dynastic political families, Markey and Biden have some nerve suggesting that the Trump administration will be engaging in 'fascist' retaliation starting January 20, 2025," Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel tells Sputnik, referencing Biden's prosecution of January 6 protestors and labeling MAGA supporters as "extremists."US journalist Jonathan Martin reported on December 4 that Biden's senior aides are debating the issue, and the alleged pardon list might include Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, former COVID czar Anthony Fauci.According to the analyst, the political trajectories of the Biden, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Pelosi, and Cheney dynasty families warrant close scrutiny for alleged influence-peddling and other questionable conduct."Those who howl loudest now anticipating Trump’s return likely include many with guilty knowledge of their own roles perpetrating a raft of crimes, believing the system will remain rigged to protect them," he notes.Why Hillary and Bill Clinton Need Biden's PardonsAs Joe Biden's White House reportedly considers "preemptive pardons" for some top Democrats, Ortel suggests that the Clintons might be on the list.In 2018, two forensic investigators-turned-whistleblowers, John Moynihan and Larry Doyle, testified before the US Congress that the Clinton Foundation does not operate as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization but acts as a foreign agent and owes the US government between $400 million and $2.5 billion in taxes.Additionally, Special Counsel John Durham's probe indicated that Hillary Clinton and her team played a significant role in shaping and promoting the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. According to Ortel, this hoax was used to prevent Trump from investigating the Clintons' apparent pay-to-play schemes, mishandling of classified information, and alleged money laundering.Biden's Pardon Makes Hunter Invaluable Witness"[One] report notes that the Biden family may now have greater exposure since Hunter can no longer readily invoke the Fifth Amendment," Ortel points out.The Washington Free Beacon reported on December 3 that Hunter will no longer be able to rely on his Fifth Amendment right to silence regarding any potential federal crimes for which he’s been pardoned, according to two former House general counsels.The Fifth Amendment protects against self-incrimination; however, with Hunter no longer at risk of federal prosecution for the period between January 2014 and December 2024, he appears to be ineligible for this protection.The newspaper alleges that Republican lawmakers should jump at the opportunity to subpoena Hunter Biden for new information about his family's knowledge or involvement in his apparent influence-peddling schemes.There are a lot of questions concerning the Biden family's conduct in post-coup Ukraine where Hunter helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Pentagon bio-reseach contractor, and where he got a hefty salary from Bursima gas firm.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/top-three-reasons-why-trump-won--1120797232.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/clintons-turn-page-on-ukraine-and-radioactive-zelensky--wall-street-analyst-1120302991.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/rep-gosar-joe-big-guy-bidens-pardon-of-hunter-unmasks-biden-family-crime-syndicate-1121073457.html

durham

ukraine

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

joe biden pardoning his son, hunter biden blanket pardon, preemptive pardons for democrats, will joe biden pardon the clintons, nancy pelosi, liz cheney, adam schiff, hillary and bill clinton, influence-peddling, pay-for-play