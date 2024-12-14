https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/russian-aviation-destroys-three-ukrainian-drone-deposits-1121166977.html

Russian Aviation Destroys Three Ukrainian Drone Deposits

Russia's military has destroyed three Ukrainian drone storage facilities, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Russia's military has destroyed three Ukrainian drone storage facilities, the Ministry of Defense reported.Additionally, Russian forces successfully targeted enemy personnel and military equipment in 153 areas.Air defense systems downed six rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 60 aerial-type drones.Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupYug BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupSever Battlegroup

