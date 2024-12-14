Russian Aviation Destroys Three Ukrainian Drone Deposits
11:31 GMT 14.12.2024 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 14.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev/
Subscribe
The strikes were carried out by operational-tactical aviation, UAVs, missile troops, and artillery units.
Russia's military has destroyed three Ukrainian drone storage facilities, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"Three UAV storage facilities have been hit," Moscow clarified.
Additionally, Russian forces successfully targeted enemy personnel and military equipment in 153 areas.
Air defense systems downed six rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 60 aerial-type drones.
Other Developments
Tsentr Battlegroup
Russian forces repelled four counterattacks from Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian losses included up to 365 soldiers and one armored fighting vehicle.
Tactical improvements were made, with the destruction of personnel and equipment from two mechanized, a mountain, motorized infantry, and assault brigades, a marine brigade, and two national guard brigades.
Ukrainian losses also included three vehicles, one 152mm D-20 artillery piece, three 152mm Msta-B howitzers, and three 122mm D-30 howitzers.
Zapad Battlegroup
Russian forces improved their tactical position in the Kharkov region and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
Ukrainian forces lost up to 540 soldiers.
Two counterattacks were repelled.
Ukrainian losses included two armored personnel carriers, four pickups, one 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery unit, and several pieces of artillery from various countries including the UK and the US.
Two Ukrainian electronic warfare stations were destroyed.
Yug Battlegroup
Russian forces secured more favorable positions and repelled two Ukrainian attacks.
Up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers were lost.
Losses for Ukraine also included two armored fighting vehicles and one 122mm D-30 howitzer.
Ukrainian formations from two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a marine brigade, and a territorial defense brigade were defeated in several locations in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Vostok Battlegroup
Ukrainian forces lost up to 150 soldiers in the area of the Vostok battlegroup’s operations.
Losses included two armored fighting vehicles, three vehicles, one 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery unit, and one 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit.
Russian forces continued advancing into Ukrainian defense lines, with significant losses to two mechanized brigades and one territorial defense brigade.
Sever Battlegroup
Ukrainian forces lost up to 60 soldiers in the Kharkov region.
Russian forces inflicted losses on two territorial defense brigades and one Ukrainian border guard unit.
Losses included two armored personnel carriers, three vehicles, and two 122mm D-30 howitzers.