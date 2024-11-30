https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/russian-forces-destroy-key-ukrainian-military-and-energy-infrastructure-1121049159.html

Russian Forces Destroy Key Ukrainian Military and Energy Infrastructure

Russian forces have struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported.

"Using unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery, Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on military airfield infrastructure, energy facilities supporting Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 132 areas," the MoD said.Air defense systems downed a long-range Neptune cruise missile, a HIMARS rocket and 45 fixed-wing UAVs.Russian troop groupings continue combat operations. The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the day across all fronts exceeded 1,500 personnel.Other DevelopmentsTsentr battlegroup: Over the previous 24 hours, the Tsentr battlegroup repelled 11 counterattacks by Ukrainian forces. Ukraine lost over 510 soldiers, an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), and several US-made armored vehicles, including M113 and M1117 armored personnel carriers (APCs). Russian forces also secured more advantageous positions, defeating Ukrainian units from the 154th mechanized brigade, 59th motorized infantry, 68th rifle, 38th marine, 116th territorial defense and 14th national guard brigades. In total, Ukrainian losses included four vehicles, two 152mm artillery pieces and other heavy weapons.Yug battlegroup: The Yug battlegroup advanced its front-line position and repelled a Ukrainian attack, resulting in the loss of up to 345 Ukrainian troops, a tank and several vehicles. Russian forces defeated Ukrainian units from the 23rd, 28th mechanized, 81st airborne, 79th assault, 10th mountain assault brigades and 24th Aidar battalion. The group also destroyed a field ammunition depot and inflicted additional losses on Ukrainian forces, including an M113 APC and a HMMWV armored car and several artillery pieces.Vostok battlegroup: In the Vostok zone, Russian forces continued to make headway against Ukrainian defenses, dealing significant losses to Ukrainian forces from the 32nd mechanized brigade, 120th and 241st territorial defense brigades. The total losses for Ukraine amounted to up to 50 soldiers, one IFV and two 152mm D-20 howitzers. Russian units made steady progress in the Donetsk People's Republic, further destabilizing Ukrainian positions in the region.Zapad battlegroup: The Zapad battlegroup inflicted heavy casualties on Ukrainian troops in several areas of Kharkov, Lugansk, and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian forces lost up to 505 soldiers and several key pieces of military equipment, including tanks, vehicles and artillery. In addition, the battlegroup’s forces successfully repelled six counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups, while also destroying two radio-electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot. Key targets were Ukrainian brigades from the 67th mechanized, 241st territorial defense and 1st and 27th national guard brigades.Sever battlegroup: The Sever battlegroup continued its offensive in the Kharkov region, inflicting losses on Ukrainian forces in Liptsy, Kazachya Lopan and Slatino. Ukrainian losses included over 30 soldiers, four vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer. Russian forces also destroyed an electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots in the area, further weakening Ukrainian positions and disrupting their logistical capabilities.Dnepr battlegroup: The Dnepr battlegroup dealt significant blows to Ukrainian forces in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, resulting in the loss of up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle and an electronic warfare station. Ukrainian formations from the 141st infantry, 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades suffered losses. Russian forces also neutralized several Ukrainian vehicles and a key radio-electronic warfare station, further reducing Ukrainian operational capabilities in the region.

