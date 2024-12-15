https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/acting-south-korean-president-pledges-unwavering-us-alliance-at-first-opportunity-1121173073.html

Acting South Korean President Pledges Unwavering US Alliance at First Opportunity

Acting South Korean President Pledges Unwavering US Alliance at First Opportunity

Sputnik International

Acting South Korean President Han Deok-soo held a 16-minute phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Sunday and promised to maintain and develop the alliance between the two countries.

2024-12-15T06:53+0000

2024-12-15T06:53+0000

2024-12-15T08:06+0000

south korea

us

asian version of nato

joe biden

us hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121173228_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6f796213a955191dce40037c438fcf.jpg

Prime Minister Han became acting president after the South Korean parliament had impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday over the short-term imposition of martial law on December 3-4. He stressed the importance of strengthening the joint defense strategy of South Korea and the United States, including against the backdrop of cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. He also explained that all South Korean state affairs would be conducted in strict accordance with the Constitution and the law. Biden thanked Han for the clarification and noted the resilience of South Korea's democracy. He said that the strong alliance between South Korea and the United States remained unchanged, and that he would continue to work with the South Korean side to develop and strengthen it, as well as on cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan. In connection with the approval of the impeachment by the parliament, Yoon Suk-yeol's powers are temporarily suspended, the Constitutional Court will consider the issue of removing the president from office. The court will have 180 days to do this, with Prime Minister Han Deok-soo becoming acting head of state until the final verdict is issued. The Constitutional Court will begin considering the issue of removing Yoon Suk-yeol from the post of president next Monday. However, according to Sputnik's experts, the court will need almost all six months allotted by law to make a decision on removing or reinstating Yoon as president of South Korea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/south-koreas-martial-law-turmoil-north-korea-will-watch-this-drama-play-out-1121086612.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asian version of nato, asian nato, us-south korea alliance, han deok-soo biden talks, han deok-soo us