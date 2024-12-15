International
Over 1,800 Refugees Return From Turkiye to Syria
Over 1,800 Refugees Return From Turkiye to Syria
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said that the number of Syrian refugees, who returned to their homeland from Turkiye since December 8, has increased to 1,847 people.
"Currently, there are 2,938,261 Syrians in our country. The number of Syrians, who voluntarily returned to their country, stood at 240 people as of December 8, when the regime [of former Syrian President Bashar Assad] fell in Damascus, but after the liberation of Syria, this number increased to 1,847 people as of yesterday," Yerlikaya was quoted as saying by media. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously vowed to simplify the procedures for the voluntary return of Syrians to their homeland. As of early December, over 2.9 million Syrian refugees resided in Turkiye, including over 1.5 million minors. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10. He announced later that the interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.
Over 1,800 Refugees Return From Turkiye to Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said that the number of Syrian refugees, who returned to their homeland from Turkiye since December 8, has increased to 1,847 people.
"Currently, there are 2,938,261 Syrians in our country. The number of Syrians, who voluntarily returned to their country, stood at 240 people as of December 8, when the regime [of former Syrian President Bashar Assad] fell in Damascus, but after the liberation of Syria, this number increased to 1,847 people as of yesterday," Yerlikaya was quoted as saying by media.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously vowed to simplify the procedures for the voluntary return of Syrians to their homeland. As of early December, over 2.9 million Syrian refugees resided in Turkiye, including over 1.5 million minors.
Syria's armed opposition captured the Syrian capital of Damascus on December 8. Russian officials have said that Assad stepped down as president after holding negotiations with participants of the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum.

Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10. He announced later that the interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.
