Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements and Destroy US-Made Patriot Systems in Donetsk
The Russian military destroyed a radar station (AN/MPQ-65) and four launchers of the US-made Patriot air defense system in the special operation zone.
Forces of Russia’s Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Pushkino, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported, while units from the Yug Battlegroup have taken control of Vesely Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).Recently, the operational-strategic group of Ukrainian forces Khortytsia reported that, due to the successful actions of the Russian military in the eastern direction, Ukrainian forces could no longer hold some of their positions. This included the area around Pushkino.In early December, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Public Chamber's Commission on Sovereignty and Co-Chairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions, stated that the Ukrainian military grouping south of Kurakhovo, near the villages of Vesely Gai and Annovka in the DPR, was effectively under the threat of being completely encircled.The Russian military also reported the destruction of an AN/MPQ-65 radar station and four Patriot air defense system launchers made by the United States. "Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a command vehicle, the AN/MPQ-65 radar station, and four Patriot air defense system launchers. They also targeted military airfield infrastructure and concentrated enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas," the ministry's report said.Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupYug BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupSever BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup
Forces of Russia’s Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Pushkino, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported, while units from the Yug Battlegroup have taken control of Vesely Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
Recently, the operational-strategic group of Ukrainian forces Khortytsia reported that, due to the successful actions of the Russian military in the eastern direction, Ukrainian forces could no longer hold some of their positions. This included the area around Pushkino.
In early December, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Public Chamber's Commission on Sovereignty and Co-Chairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions, stated that the Ukrainian military grouping south of Kurakhovo, near the villages of Vesely Gai and Annovka in the DPR, was effectively under the threat of being completely encircled.
The Russian military also reported the destruction of an AN/MPQ-65 radar station and four Patriot air defense system launchers made by the United States.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a command vehicle, the AN/MPQ-65 radar station, and four Patriot air defense system launchers. They also targeted military airfield infrastructure and concentrated enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas," the ministry's report said.
Other Developments

Tsentr Battlegroup
Repelled 10 counterattacks by Ukrainian forces
Destroyed over 280 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, and two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles
Struck mechanized, motorized infantry, mountain, marine, and national police brigades in the Donetsk People's Republic
Destroyed artillery pieces, including a 152mm Msta-B and 122mm D-30
Yug Battlegroup
Repelled 10 counterattacks by Ukrainian forces
Destroyed over 280 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, and two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles
Struck mechanized, motorized infantry, mountain, marine, and national police brigades in the Donetsk People's Republic
Destroyed artillery pieces, including a 152mm Msta-B and 122mm D-30
Zapad Battlegroup
Defeated forces of five Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region and near the Serebryansk forestry
Repelled two counterattacks
Over 550 Ukrainian soldiers lost, along with military vehicles and artillery
Improved tactical position in multiple towns and areas of the Kharkov region
Vostok Battlegroup
Ukrainian forces lost up to 155 soldiers
Destroyed a French Caesar self-propelled howitzer and a Partizan rocket system
Struck Ukrainian mechanized brigades and territorial defense units in Zaporozhye and Donetsk People's Republic
Repelled four counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups
Sever Battlegroup
Repelled Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov direction, destroying over 70 soldiers
Destroyed vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer
Defeated Ukrainian motorized infantry and border guard units in the Kharkov region
Destroyed an ammunition depot
Dnepr Battlegroup
Destroyed an ammunition depot and an electronic warfare station
Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers lost
Struck Ukrainian mountain assault and heavy mechanized brigades in Zaporozhye
Destroyed vehicles, a 155mm M777 howitzer, and a 152mm D-20 artillery piece
