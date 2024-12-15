https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-and-destroy-us-made-patriot-systems-in-donetsk-1121176018.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements and Destroy US-Made Patriot Systems in Donetsk

The Russian military destroyed a radar station (AN/MPQ-65) and four launchers of the US-made Patriot air defense system in the special operation zone.

Forces of Russia’s Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Pushkino, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported, while units from the Yug Battlegroup have taken control of Vesely Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).Recently, the operational-strategic group of Ukrainian forces Khortytsia reported that, due to the successful actions of the Russian military in the eastern direction, Ukrainian forces could no longer hold some of their positions. This included the area around Pushkino.In early December, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Public Chamber's Commission on Sovereignty and Co-Chairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions, stated that the Ukrainian military grouping south of Kurakhovo, near the villages of Vesely Gai and Annovka in the DPR, was effectively under the threat of being completely encircled.The Russian military also reported the destruction of an AN/MPQ-65 radar station and four Patriot air defense system launchers made by the United States. "Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a command vehicle, the AN/MPQ-65 radar station, and four Patriot air defense system launchers. They also targeted military airfield infrastructure and concentrated enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas," the ministry's report said.Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupYug BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupSever BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

