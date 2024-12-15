International
Turkiye to Discuss Purchasing F-35s With New US Gov't – Defense Ministry
Turkiye to Discuss Purchasing F-35s With New US Gov’t – Defense Ministry
Turkiye expects to discuss the procurement of F-35 fighter jets with the new US administration, but Ankara's stance on Russian S-400s has not changed, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.
"We have already indicated our willingness to acquire F-35s. We believe that the positive atmosphere of F-16s’ acquisition will also influence the process of purchasing F-35s. We will also negotiate with the incoming US administration the possibility of lifting the CAATSA sanctions, which go against the spirit of our alliance. Our stance on S-400s remains unchanged," Guler was quoted as saying by the media. The minister also stated that Turkish officers were set out to inspect two Eurofighter destroyers that would arrive in Ankara this coming week. "The process and technical negotiations for purchasing 40 F-16 fighter jets are ongoing. Discussions regarding Eurofighter jets are also progressing positively. Two UK-owned Eurofighter fighters are taking part in military exercises in Qatar and will arrive in Ankara on December 18. We will then have the opportunity to inspect them," Guler said. Turkiye intends to buy 40 Typhoon jets from Eurofighter. It first negotiated the purchase with the UK and Spain last year, and then reportedly sought London's help in convincing Germany. In 2017, Turkiye signed a contract with Russia for the supply of a regimental set of S-400 air defense system, which it received in 2019. The US demanded that Turkiye abandon Russian systems in favor of US-made Patriots, and when Ankara refused, Washington excluded it from the program for the supply of the latest F-35 fighters and imposed sanctions on Turkish defense officials under the CAATSA Act (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions). The United States canceled the joint memorandum on the F-35 with Turkiye, signing it with the seven remaining partners in the F-35 project — the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway.
Turkiye to Discuss Purchasing F-35s With New US Gov’t – Defense Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye expects to discuss the procurement of F-35 fighter jets with the new US administration, but Ankara's stance on Russian S-400s has not changed, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.
"We have already indicated our willingness to acquire F-35s. We believe that the positive atmosphere of F-16s’ acquisition will also influence the process of purchasing F-35s. We will also negotiate with the incoming US administration the possibility of lifting the CAATSA sanctions, which go against the spirit of our alliance. Our stance on S-400s remains unchanged," Guler was quoted as saying by the media.
The minister also stated that Turkish officers were set out to inspect two Eurofighter destroyers that would arrive in Ankara this coming week.
"The process and technical negotiations for purchasing 40 F-16 fighter jets are ongoing. Discussions regarding Eurofighter jets are also progressing positively. Two UK-owned Eurofighter fighters are taking part in military exercises in Qatar and will arrive in Ankara on December 18. We will then have the opportunity to inspect them," Guler said.
Turkiye intends to buy 40 Typhoon jets from Eurofighter. It first negotiated the purchase with the UK and Spain last year, and then reportedly sought London's help in convincing Germany.
In 2017, Turkiye signed a contract with Russia for the supply of a regimental set of S-400 air defense system, which it received in 2019. The US demanded that Turkiye abandon Russian systems in favor of US-made Patriots, and when Ankara refused, Washington excluded it from the program for the supply of the latest F-35 fighters and imposed sanctions on Turkish defense officials under the CAATSA Act (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions). The United States canceled the joint memorandum on the F-35 with Turkiye, signing it with the seven remaining partners in the F-35 project — the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway.
