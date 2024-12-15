https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/turkiye-to-discuss-purchasing-f-35s-with-new-us-govt--defense-ministry-1121179750.html

Turkiye to Discuss Purchasing F-35s With New US Gov’t – Defense Ministry

Turkiye to Discuss Purchasing F-35s With New US Gov’t – Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Turkiye expects to discuss the procurement of F-35 fighter jets with the new US administration, but Ankara's stance on Russian S-400s has not changed, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.

2024-12-15T14:00+0000

2024-12-15T14:00+0000

2024-12-15T14:00+0000

military

turkiye

f-35

eurofighter

caatsa

s-400

yasar guler

ankara

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120116063_61:0:1115:593_1920x0_80_0_0_3e32dab16eba589eab7aee161adc63cd.png

"We have already indicated our willingness to acquire F-35s. We believe that the positive atmosphere of F-16s’ acquisition will also influence the process of purchasing F-35s. We will also negotiate with the incoming US administration the possibility of lifting the CAATSA sanctions, which go against the spirit of our alliance. Our stance on S-400s remains unchanged," Guler was quoted as saying by the media. The minister also stated that Turkish officers were set out to inspect two Eurofighter destroyers that would arrive in Ankara this coming week. "The process and technical negotiations for purchasing 40 F-16 fighter jets are ongoing. Discussions regarding Eurofighter jets are also progressing positively. Two UK-owned Eurofighter fighters are taking part in military exercises in Qatar and will arrive in Ankara on December 18. We will then have the opportunity to inspect them," Guler said. Turkiye intends to buy 40 Typhoon jets from Eurofighter. It first negotiated the purchase with the UK and Spain last year, and then reportedly sought London's help in convincing Germany. In 2017, Turkiye signed a contract with Russia for the supply of a regimental set of S-400 air defense system, which it received in 2019. The US demanded that Turkiye abandon Russian systems in favor of US-made Patriots, and when Ankara refused, Washington excluded it from the program for the supply of the latest F-35 fighters and imposed sanctions on Turkish defense officials under the CAATSA Act (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions). The United States canceled the joint memorandum on the F-35 with Turkiye, signing it with the seven remaining partners in the F-35 project — the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/russian-military-industrial-complex-worlds-most-powerful--acting-deputy-prime-minister-1118406506.html

turkiye

ankara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye defense ministry, turkiye f-35, turkie russian military, us turkiye sanctions, us turkiye military procurement