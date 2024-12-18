https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/electoral-college-votes-to-confirm-trumps-victory-in-2024-election-1121202260.html

Electoral College Votes to Confirm Trump's Victory in 2024 Election

The US Electoral College has officially cast ballots for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, making the Election Day results official.

The 538 electors met in their respective state capitals on Tuesday, casting their electoral votes for president and vice president in accordance with the will of the voters. Trump received 312 electoral votes, surpassing the threshold of 270 votes required to win. The first state to cast its electoral votes was Maryland, giving 10 electoral votes to Vice President Kamala Harris. The last state to cast its votes was Hawaii, which also awarded its four votes to Harris. The electoral votes from all states will then be counted and certified during a joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate on January 6. Only after that may Trump and Vance be sworn into office on January 20 and begin discharging their duties.A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.

