Russian Missile Jets Carry Out Flight Near Alaskan Coast
Two Russian Tu-95MS missile jets carried out a scheduled flight near the Alaskan coast over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
“Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS of long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, near the western coast of Alaska. The duration of the flight was more than 15 hours,” the ministry said in a statement. All flights of Russian aerospace forces are carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry added.
Russian Missile Jets Carry Out Flight Near Alaskan Coast
13:56 GMT 18.12.2024 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 18.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95MS missile jets carried out a scheduled flight near the Alaskan coast over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
“Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS of long-range aviation
of the Russian aerospace forces performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, near the western coast of Alaska. The duration of the flight was more than 15 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.
All flights of Russian aerospace forces
are carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry added.