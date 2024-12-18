https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/russian-missile-jets-carry-out-flight-near-alaskan-coast-1121206840.html

Russian Missile Jets Carry Out Flight Near Alaskan Coast

Russian Missile Jets Carry Out Flight Near Alaskan Coast

Sputnik International

Two Russian Tu-95MS missile jets carried out a scheduled flight near the Alaskan coast over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2024-12-18T13:56+0000

2024-12-18T13:56+0000

2024-12-18T14:07+0000

military

alaska

russia

chukchi sea

russian defense ministry

tu-95

tu-95 bear

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/12/1121206989_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_14a456b77f1b752a0ea60ae507a7e241.jpg

“Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS of long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, near the western coast of Alaska. The duration of the flight was more than 15 hours,” the ministry said in a statement. All flights of Russian aerospace forces are carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/two-russian-tu-95-strategic-missile-carriers-fly-over-sea-of-japan---mod-1116198443.html

alaska

russia

chukchi sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a flight lasting more than 15 hours near the coast of the US state of Alaska Sputnik International Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a flight lasting more than 15 hours near the coast of the US state of Alaska 2024-12-18T13:56+0000 true PT1M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian missile jets, neutral waters, russian defense ministry, alaskan coast