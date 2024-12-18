International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/russian-missile-jets-carry-out-flight-near-alaskan-coast-1121206840.html
Russian Missile Jets Carry Out Flight Near Alaskan Coast
Russian Missile Jets Carry Out Flight Near Alaskan Coast
Sputnik International
Two Russian Tu-95MS missile jets carried out a scheduled flight near the Alaskan coast over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-12-18T13:56+0000
2024-12-18T14:07+0000
military
alaska
russia
chukchi sea
russian defense ministry
tu-95
tu-95 bear
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/12/1121206989_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_14a456b77f1b752a0ea60ae507a7e241.jpg
“Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS of long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, near the western coast of Alaska. The duration of the flight was more than 15 hours,” the ministry said in a statement. All flights of Russian aerospace forces are carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/two-russian-tu-95-strategic-missile-carriers-fly-over-sea-of-japan---mod-1116198443.html
alaska
russia
chukchi sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a flight lasting more than 15 hours near the coast of the US state of Alaska
Sputnik International
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a flight lasting more than 15 hours near the coast of the US state of Alaska
2024-12-18T13:56+0000
true
PT1M00S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/12/1121206989_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d339d659f26f1147c73667a966e8613b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian missile jets, neutral waters, russian defense ministry, alaskan coast
russian missile jets, neutral waters, russian defense ministry, alaskan coast

Russian Missile Jets Carry Out Flight Near Alaskan Coast

13:56 GMT 18.12.2024 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 18.12.2024)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95MS missile jets carried out a scheduled flight near the Alaskan coast over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
“Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS of long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, near the western coast of Alaska. The duration of the flight was more than 15 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Alexander Mozhaisky Tu-95 strategic bomber and missile platform during the Main Naval Parade to mark Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
Military
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - MoD
16 January, 11:42 GMT
All flights of Russian aerospace forces are carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала