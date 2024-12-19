https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/deployment-of-polish-troops-in-ukraine-matter-for-discussion---duda-1121207981.html

'Matter for Discussion': Polish President on Possible Deployment of Troops to Ukraine

Possible deployment of Polish troops in Ukraine is a "matter for discussion," but no such discussions are currently underway, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

He made these remarks before departing to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary General Murk Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and leaders of European states. "This is a matter for discussion," Duda told the RMF FM broadcaster when asked about the possible deployment of Polish troops in Ukraine under a peacekeeping mandate. He also said that his government's priority is Poland's security and that if there were any talks on sending peacekeepers to Kiev, the country's safety, as well as the safety of NATO's eastern flank, would be the key issue in such talks. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly cautioned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder any settlement to the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in the hostilities.

