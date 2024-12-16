https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/putin-russia-liberated-189-settlements-in-2024-special-operation-1121187136.html

Bloodshed, Chaos and US Manipulation: Putin Paints Grim Global Picture at Defense Meeting

President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russian Defense Ministry board, summarizing the year’s developments in the ongoing special military operation, discussing the global situation, and outlining additional measures needed to ensure the country’s security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined key objectives for strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and advancing the Armed Forces during an expanded session of the Defense Ministry board.He also highlighted significant achievements and ongoing challenges faced in 2024.He emphasized the importance of enhancing the military’s combat readiness and capacity, saying, "We are paying serious attention to improving the combat structure of our Armed Forces and increasing their potential."Advances in the Special Military Op ZoneReflecting on 2024, Putin called it a pivotal year in achieving the goals of the special military operation."This year, 189 settlements were liberated," he said, noting that Russian forces hold the strategic initiative along the front line," he said."Thanks to the professionalism and courage of our soldiers, the heroic work of defense industry workers and the nationwide support for our army and navy, our troops maintain firm control over the strategic initiative."Putin expressed deep gratitude to those on the front lines and in supporting roles."I want to sincerely thank our heroes — soldiers and officers — who fight selflessly on the front lines, as well as the personnel of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard and special services," he said. "They carry out even the most difficult tasks without sparing themselves or their lives for victory and for the Motherland."The president underscored the need for continued vigilance and unity, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring the country's security and achieving its strategic goals.Turning to external challenges, Putin accused the United States of fueling the conflict in Ukraine by supplying weapons, funds and military advisors."In an effort to weaken our country and inflict a strategic defeat, the US continues to pump weapons and money into the illegitimate regime in Kiev, encouraging further escalation of the conflict," he said.US Aspirations for World DominanceRussian President Vladimir Putin described the global military-political climate as both challenging and unstable, pointing to ongoing conflicts and heightened tensions in multiple regions."Today, the military-political situation in the world remains challenging and unstable," Putin stated during an expanded session of the Defense Ministry board.He underscored the persistent violence in the Middle East and the growing risk of conflict elsewhere. "The bloodshed in the Middle East does not cease, and there is significant conflict potential in several other parts of the world," he noted.Putin also accused the United States of waging hybrid wars and enforcing a policy of containment against nations it opposes, including Russia."The US imposes its so-called 'rules' on the international community, constantly changing and manipulating them as it sees fit. For them, the only stable rule is that there are no rules," Putin remarked, highlighting Washington's continued use of hybrid warfare against unfavorable states.He also noted the formation of new military-political alliances, driven by the US, which he argued are undermining decades-old security frameworks."The US is initiating the creation of new alliances that disrupt the established security architecture," he said.Putin expressed concern over NATO’s growing presence in the Asia-Pacific region and its preparations to deploy ground-based precision strike systems with a range of up to 5,500 kilometers."The alliance is expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific, and there are already plans to deploy these missile systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific," he warned.The president emphasized that such actions pose significant risks to global stability, further eroding trust and cooperation on international security.US Stokes Russian Threat FearsRussian President Vladimir Putin outlined what he described as the United States' simple tactic toward Russia: pushing the country to its limits while scaring its own population with mythical threats.He also emphasized that Russia’s updated doctrine maintains a policy of nuclear deterrence, dismissing accusations of nuclear saber-rattling."We have clarified the basic principles for the use of nuclear weapons, as outlined in the updated foundations of state policy in the area of nuclear deterrence," Putin stated. "Let me stress again: we are not rattling nuclear weapons — this is a policy of deterrence." Russia to End INF Limits if US Deploys Missiles in Europe or AsiaPutin stated that Russia would lift its self-imposed restrictions on deploying medium-range missiles if the US begins deploying such systems.Putin also emphasized the importance of ensuring the military’s readiness to detect and intercept intermediate-range missile launches if the US deploys them."We have already discussed the risks of US deploying intermediate-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific," he added. "We will respond comprehensively to such threats, with the priority being the timely detection and interception of missile launches."Russia Needs to Create Single Information Space to Combine Intel, Defeat MeansPutin said it was necessary to establish a single hub for processing intelligence and launching attacks."Now, due to the introduction of advanced developments in the defense industry, it is necessary to form a single information space as soon as possible, combining intelligence and destruction tools at the strategic, operational and tactical management level," Putin said.US Encourages Escalation of Conflict in Ukraine by Sending Mercenaries, AdvisersThe US is encouraging the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine by sending mercenaries and military advisers there, the president noted.The US scares its population with statements that Russia allegedly plans to attack someone, Putin added.Mass Production of Oreshnik Missile Systems to Be Ensured in Near FutureMass production of the Oreshnik missile complexes will be ensured in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."We pay serious attention to improving the combat strength of the armed forces, increasing their capabilities," Putin said."It is necessary to tweak all issues of mass production and deployment of such domestic strike systems, including hypersonic ones. He pointed out that the medium-range Oreshnik ballistic missile, recently combat-tested in Ukraine was Russia's newest weapons, and assured that it would enter mass production.Russia needs to increase the production of UAVs, Putin added.Russian troops are equipped with several thousand drones daily, Putin added.Russia Will Not Let Arms Race Stop Economic DevelopmentRussia is getting involved into a full-scale arms race to the detriment of socio-economic development, Vladimir Putin said.It is necessary to ensure the timely tracking of the launch of medium-range missiles and their interception, the president added.

