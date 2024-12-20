https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/advisers-had-to-babysit-diminished-biden-from-the-very-first-day--reports-1121219644.html

Advisers Had to Babysit "Diminished" Biden From the Very First Day – Reports

Advisers Had to Babysit "Diminished" Biden From the Very First Day – Reports

Sputnik International

Joe Biden, the oldest president in US history, has repeatedly been criticized for his cognitive decline and a tendency to fall.

2024-12-20T08:09+0000

2024-12-20T08:09+0000

2024-12-20T08:20+0000

americas

us

joe biden

advisers

mental health

gaffe

strategy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/14/1121218697_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68acd78e906d577c382faeb55b55083f.jpg

Outgoing US President Joe Biden’s entourage has covered up the extent of his mental decline since he entered office in 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported in its bombshell investigation."There were limits over who Biden spoke with, limits on what they said to him, and limits around the sources of information he consumed," the sources argued. "They body him to such a high degree," one insider claimed, adding that there has been more "hand-holding" as compared to other presidents.The advisers did their best to keep Biden’s meeting short as his public interactions became more scripted. The strategy, however, collapsed during Biden’s June 27 debate with Donald Trump, which saw the former being unable to complete his thoughts.US media reported at the time that the disastrous debate became an eye-opener and a turning point in discussions of Biden’s mental state and his suitability to serve as the next president. The 82-year-old finally dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris as his replacement in late July.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/more-than-half-of-americans-have-major-concerns-about-bidens-health--poll-1111468487.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

outgoing us president joe biden’s entourage, biden's mental decline, democratic lawmakers, biden's public interactions