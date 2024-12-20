https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/gop-government-funding-bill-not-adopted-by-house-of-representatives-1121218303.html
A government funding bill, proposed by Republicans to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday, has not passed the House of Representatives, according to the voting results.
MOSCOW, December 20 (Sputnik) - A government funding bill, proposed by Republicans to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday, has not passed the House of Representatives, according to the voting results.
US President-elect Donald Trump said earlier that House Speaker Mike Johnson and the House of Representatives came to a "very good deal" for Americans over the government spending bill
. He also said that the legislation would allow the date of the debt ceiling to be pushed to January 30, 2027, and called on both Republicans and Democrats to support the bill.
US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has said that a deal to avoid a government shutdown, reached by House Republicans earlier on Thursday, is not serious, "it’s laughable."
"The Musk-Johnson proposal is not serious, it’s laughable … Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown," Jeffries told reporters.
Hakeem Jeffries
US House Minority Leader
To approve the bill, half of the House members - 218 people - had to vote for it. However, the bill was supported by 174 lawmakers, while 235 voted against it.
If the Congress does not reach a deal on funding, a US government shutdown
could begin on Saturday.