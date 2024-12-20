https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/russia-hits-ukraines-strategic-weapons-manufacturer-in-retaliatory-strike--why-is-it-important-1121221407.html

Russia Hits Ukraine’s ‘Strategic’ Weapons Manufacturer in Retaliatory Strike – Why is it Important?

Russia Hits Ukraine's 'Strategic' Weapons Manufacturer in Retaliatory Strike – Why is it Important?

Russian forces earlier retaliated against Kiev’s ATACMS attack on the Taganrog military airfield with a massive shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which led to power outages across Ukraine.

The Russian military has launched a high-precision strike on the Luch, a Kiev-based weapons designer, among other targets, in response to a recent attack with Western-made missiles on the Rostov region. Let’s take a closer look at the Luch.Shard of Soviet Legacy Now Owned by KievOne of Kiev Regime's Strategic Armories Additionally, the bureau is involved in the research and development work on the creation of anti-tank guided missiles, land, air and sea-based missile systems, air guided missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, mine and torpedo weapons, as well as missile and other guided weapons control systems, plus anti-tank missile system simulators.

