International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/russia-hits-ukraines-strategic-weapons-manufacturer-in-retaliatory-strike--why-is-it-important-1121221407.html
Russia Hits Ukraine’s ‘Strategic’ Weapons Manufacturer in Retaliatory Strike – Why is it Important?
Russia Hits Ukraine’s ‘Strategic’ Weapons Manufacturer in Retaliatory Strike – Why is it Important?
Sputnik International
Russian forces earlier retaliated against Kiev’s ATACMS attack on the Taganrog military airfield with a massive shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which led to power outages across Ukraine.
2024-12-20T11:45+0000
2024-12-20T11:45+0000
world
russia
ukraine
response
strike
high precision
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105224/14/1052241430_0:152:3102:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_a3f9e6e517d3f357ec7aa7d8e5b3bd6e.jpg
The Russian military has launched a high-precision strike on the Luch, a Kiev-based weapons designer, among other targets, in response to a recent attack with Western-made missiles on the Rostov region. Let’s take a closer look at the Luch.Shard of Soviet Legacy Now Owned by KievOne of Kiev Regime's Strategic Armories Additionally, the bureau is involved in the research and development work on the creation of anti-tank guided missiles, land, air and sea-based missile systems, air guided missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, mine and torpedo weapons, as well as missile and other guided weapons control systems, plus anti-tank missile system simulators.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/russia-launches-massive-strike-in-retaliation-for-ukraines-shelling-of-chemical-plant-1121219902.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105224/14/1052241430_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ff64d52857d07cbc3ded7cdd09e68fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, kiev’s atacms attack, taganrog military airfield, the kiev-based weapons designer luch, russia's high precision strike on the luch, olkha multiple launch rocket systems, neptune anti-ship missile systems
russian forces, kiev’s atacms attack, taganrog military airfield, the kiev-based weapons designer luch, russia's high precision strike on the luch, olkha multiple launch rocket systems, neptune anti-ship missile systems

Russia Hits Ukraine’s ‘Strategic’ Weapons Manufacturer in Retaliatory Strike – Why is it Important?

11:45 GMT 20.12.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Orlov / Go to the mediabankA Russian soldier watches a transporter-loader place an Iskander-M shorter-range missile onto a self-propelled launcher during an exercise involving missile and artillery units of the Eastern Military District's Fifth Russian Army in the Primorye Territory
A Russian soldier watches a transporter-loader place an Iskander-M shorter-range missile onto a self-propelled launcher during an exercise involving missile and artillery units of the Eastern Military District's Fifth Russian Army in the Primorye Territory - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Orlov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian forces earlier retaliated against Kiev’s ATACMS attack on the Taganrog military airfield with a massive shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which led to power outages across Ukraine.
The Russian military has launched a high-precision strike on the Luch, a Kiev-based weapons designer, among other targets, in response to a recent attack with Western-made missiles on the Rostov region. Let’s take a closer look at the Luch.

Shard of Soviet Legacy Now Owned by Kiev

It was established in the former Soviet Union in 1965 with the aim of designing guided munition;
After the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the Luch was handed over to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry;
The bureau is mentioned in local media as a scientific and production enterprise of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, which is of “strategic importance for the economy and security of the country”;

One of Kiev Regime's Strategic Armories

The Luch designs and manufactures projectiles for the Olkha multiple launch rocket systems;
It also produces the Neptune anti-ship missile systems;
Additionally, the bureau is involved in the research and development work on the creation of anti-tank guided missiles, land, air and sea-based missile systems, air guided missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, mine and torpedo weapons, as well as missile and other guided weapons control systems, plus anti-tank missile system simulators.
Iskander tactical missile launched towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ukrainian SBU Coordination Center in Retaliation for Shelling of Chemical Plant
08:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала