Russia Hits Ukraine’s ‘Strategic’ Weapons Manufacturer in Retaliatory Strike – Why is it Important?
© Sputnik / Sergey Orlov / Go to the mediabankA Russian soldier watches a transporter-loader place an Iskander-M shorter-range missile onto a self-propelled launcher during an exercise involving missile and artillery units of the Eastern Military District's Fifth Russian Army in the Primorye Territory
© Sputnik / Sergey Orlov/
Subscribe
Russian forces earlier retaliated against Kiev’s ATACMS attack on the Taganrog military airfield with a massive shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which led to power outages across Ukraine.
The Russian military has launched a high-precision strike on the Luch, a Kiev-based weapons designer, among other targets, in response to a recent attack with Western-made missiles on the Rostov region. Let’s take a closer look at the Luch.
(1/4) RUSSIA HITS UKRAINE’S ‘STRATEGIC’ ARMS MANUFACTURER – WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 20, 2024
The Russian army has hit the Luch, a Kiev-based weapons designer, in response to Ukraine’s recent attack with Western-made missiles on the Rostov region. Here’s insight into the Luch. pic.twitter.com/B5MM4b74oz
Shard of Soviet Legacy Now Owned by Kiev
It was established in the former Soviet Union in 1965 with the aim of designing guided munition;
After the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the Luch was handed over to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry;
The bureau is mentioned in local media as a scientific and production enterprise of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, which is of “strategic importance for the economy and security of the country”;
One of Kiev Regime's Strategic Armories
The Luch designs and manufactures projectiles for the Olkha multiple launch rocket systems;
It also produces the Neptune anti-ship missile systems;
Additionally, the bureau is involved in the research and development work on the creation of anti-tank guided missiles, land, air and sea-based missile systems, air guided missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, mine and torpedo weapons, as well as missile and other guided weapons control systems, plus anti-tank missile system simulators.