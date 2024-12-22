International
EU Boosted Oil Imports From Russia to 8-Month High in October
EU Boosted Oil Imports From Russia to 8-Month High in October
EU Boosted Oil Imports From Russia to 8-Month High in October

05:16 GMT 22.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union increased oil imports from Russia to 687.5 million euros ($717 million), the highest since February this year, according to Sputnik's analysis of Eurostat data.
In February, Russia supplied 690 million euros worth of oil to the EU.
The increase in October was mainly due to a doubling of exports to the Czech Republic to 185.9 million euros from 91.3 million a month earlier. Supplies to Hungary also increased significantly, by half to 233 million euros. In addition, the Netherlands increased its imports to 60.7 million euros from 40.5 million a month earlier.
But Slovakia, on the contrary, reduced its purchases of Russian oil in October by 8% to 207.9 million euros.

In December 2022, Western sanctions banned oil supplies from Russia by sea to the European Union. Exceptions were made for supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, since it would be difficult for several landlocked countries to find alternative suppliers.

